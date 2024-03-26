All South Park: Snow Day! characters

Much like in the show, the South Park games are full of colorful, foul-mouthed characters, and the newest game, South Park: Snow Day, is no exception.

Unlike the most recent games, there are only a handful of characters that make an appearance in Snow Day, so let’s take a closer at them so you know if your favorites are involved.

Every character that appears in South Park: Snow Day!

Playable characters

The New Kid

You only play as your New Kid character in Snow Day, but you can once again customize them with various outfits and accessories. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In Snow Day, you play by yourself with three bots or up to three friends. All four squad members take on the role of the New Kid in South Park. The New Kid you create is the only playable character, which may be disappointing for those hoping to have some of the main kids in the cast on their team or as playable characters.

Non-playable characters

Cartman

Cartman will do whatever it takes to avoid going back to school. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Cartman goes back to his Grand Wizard fantasy persona in Snow Day, acting as a guide of sorts. Cartman isn’t playable, but he’s the only one of the four main boys who will join you in battle, though he only does this once. You can’t control him, but it’s nice to have one of the main kids fighting at your side, even if it’s just once.

Kyle

The king of the elves returns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kyle also returns to Snow Day in his Elven King fantasy role. This time around, he is the first boss that you will encounter.

When you have defeated Kyle, he’ll join your side and can be seen sitting at the War Table. His role is minimal in comparison to Stick of Truth and Fractured But Whole. That said, he will still appear in cutscenes and occasionally talk to you.

Stan

Stan gets more to do this time around. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Stan was used as a red herring in the marketing material for the game, as it was suggested he was going to be the main villain. This isn’t the case, but he does get an interesting role in the story.

Much like with Kyle, you can’t play alongside Stan in Snow Day, but he gets more time to shine this time around than he did in Stick of Truth and Fractured But Whole. He, too, will join the War Table when defeated.

Princess Kenny

The fairest of them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of my favorite returning characters in Snow Day is Princess Kenny, Kenny’s Japanese-speaking princess alter ego. Princess Kenny is the second boss fight in the game, and her battle is the most fun to experience. She will sit at the War Table once she has been defeated.

Princess Kenny was an epic boss fight in Stick of Truth and even though the battle you have with her in Snow Day isn’t as long or as important to the narrative, it’s still one of the best.

Butters

Keeper of rules. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Butters manages the rules of the game that the kids are playing, and he will preside over the card choosing at the beginning of each round. At Kupa Keep, he’s near the War Table, keeping stock of all the cards that both you and your enemies use. You can interact with him to look through the cards that have been collected so far.

Jimmy

What a terrific audience. Image via THQ Nordic.

Jimmy’s Bard alter ego is an important part of Snow Day, as he will appear at the end of every section of the level to offer you an upgrade to one of the cards that you choose before you begin your run. You can bribe him with toilet paper to get better upgrades for your cards.

Henrietta

Existence is pain. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Henrietta appears within every level and offers a dark upgrade to your card. These cards are more general than Jimmy’s upgrade options, but they can give you some awesome boons. This is why it is important to try and find her in each level, as missing her means you will miss out on a potentially game-changing upgrade. Listen out for the gothic music that she blasts on her stereo to find her.

Nichole

Make a deal with the devil. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Nichole appears in Snow Day after the main campaign is complete. When you have finished the story, she introduces a new game mechanic called Infernal Contracts. Nichole appears throughout the game to offer these contracts, which—if you choose to sign them—will add some particularly difficult effects to your run. If you make it through the run with these effects in place, you’ll get some extra rewards.

Tweek and Craig

The cutest couple in the history of the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Tweek and Craig are another pair of fan-favorite characters, so it’s no surprise to see them in the game, even though it is only in a small role. The pair are together again in Snow Day, as they helm the Bazaar where you can spend PP points to buy cosmetics.

Tolkien

Who is Token? His name has always been Tolkien. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Much like Tweek and Craig, Tolkien will stay in the Kupa Keep hub and helm his shop. He’s in charge of the Armory, where you can switch out weapons and powers.

Randy

Randy is up to his usual, embarrassing antics. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You have to save Randy from being trapped within an ice cave, but he will also reappear later and help Stan when you are fighting him.

He’s a bit obsessed with collecting toilet paper due to the blizzard engulfing the town, but other than that, he doesn’t do much except embarrass Stan and try to steal toilet paper from Butters’s dad. Classic Randy behavior.

Mr Hankey The Christmas Poo

Spreading more than just a little Christmas cheer. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The most unexpected character to have a significant role in South Park: Snow Day is Mr Hankey the Christmas Poo. After being canceled and kicked out of South Park for his controversial opinions in the episode The Problem with a Poo, Mr Hankey has not been seen in the show since.

We’ll keep his role in Snow Day a secret for now, but his presence is hard to miss as he offers upgrades to your character via a substance called Dark Matter.

There are plenty of fan favorites to find in South Park: Snow Day. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

That’s everything you need to know about the main characters in South Park: Snow Day. Other characters show up in the game too, but their roles are pretty small, and they can’t be interacted with, unlike the characters listed above.

