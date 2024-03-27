How long is South Park: Snow Day?

South Park: Snow Day is a fun but brief game that you can sit down and play through completely with friends on a game night thanks to the short nature of the campaign.

If you want to find out exactly how long South Park: Snow Day is, keep reading, as we will be diving into how long it takes to complete when playing straight through as well as how long the game can take if you are a completionist.

How long does it take to complete South Park: Snow Day?

This is the shortest mainstream South Park game since the N64 and PlayStation games from the 90s. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Snow Day can be as short as four or five hours for players who want to make their way through the story as quickly as possible. There are five levels in total, with each taking between 45 minutes and one hour to complete. If you and your team die during a level, you will have to go back to the beginning. With that in mind, this estimated time frame only applies if you complete all five levels without dying or beginning a run again.

An extended run can take a little longer—upwards of 10 hours—especially if you are a collector like myself and want to destroy every trash can and box to collect toilet paper and Cheesy Poofs. There are also various chests scattered around the levels as well that contain toilet paper and Dark Matter. Some of these are out in the open, but some are hidden and some are even encased in blocks of ice that need to be smashed with cannonballs and cannons. If you choose to wander around the map to collect these items, you’ll add some additional time to your run.

You’ll also spend extra hours playing the game if you are trying to collect all the trophies/achievements, as there are 32 available. There are also Infernal Rewards to be collected via Nichole’s Infernal Contracts, though these are only available after the main campaign. I’ve played through four of the five levels twice and have been trophy hunting and collecting Infernal Rewards as I go, and I’ve clocked up around 20 hours so far.

