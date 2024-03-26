The best Bullshit powers in South Park: Snow Day!, ranked

There are three main combat mechanics in South Park: Snow Day!—weapons, powers, and Bullshit. The latter is the most scarce and most powerful of them all, and knowing which are the best Bullshit powers in South Park: Snow Day! can significantly improve your chances during battle.

Recommended Videos

Bullshit works differently than weapons and powers. For starters, it is not part of your regular loadout but chosen after you start a chapter. You don’t get to pick just any Bullshit you like either; you get three options at random and pick one of them that will be your Bullshit power for the chapter. Finally, Bullshit can be used a limited number of times and does not replenish on its own. The only way to restore your Bullshit uses is by getting a specific card from Henrietta, but there’s no guarantee she will offer it to you.

Bullshit is powerful but limited, so you’d want to make the most out of it. The obvious place to start is making the best choice at the start of chapters, so you end up with the most impactful power. Our list of the best Bullshit in South Park: Snow Day! will grant you the knowledge to make the right choice each time. There are seven Bullshit powers total in Snow Day, and this is how they stack up.

The best Bullshit in South Park: Snow Day!, ranked

7) Super Size

Super Size makes you too slow for your own good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Super Size is the weakest Bullshit in South Park: Snow Day! because it’s the only one that outright has a downside. While Super Size is active, your character model grows in size and you can perform jump slams that create a shock wave, pushing and knocking enemies to the ground while dealing some damage.

It’s undeniably a satisfying move to pull off, but so is every other Bullshit. This one, however, also makes you move slower and naturally makes you a much larger target for enemy attacks. Being a slow-moving giant target for ranged projectiles is the ideal way to get your health bar melted. Unfortunately, Super Size isn’t all that super when you can die by your third jump slam.

6) Moon Jump

Moon Jump is the opposite of Super Size, except the actual size part. You move faster, jump higher, and have endless stamina for the duration of the Bullshit. It can be useful for evading attacks, closing the distance to nagging ranged enemies, and reaching higher grounds much quicker than you would otherwise.

Despite its various applications, Moon Jump’s worth is negatively affected by the existence of the Fart Escape power in Snow Day. It launches you in the air while also doing some damage and inflicting Vomit buildup on nearby enemies, basically doing what Moon Jump does, but better. You still get the infinite stamina perk and higher sprint speed, but we’re not convinced that’s powerful enough to take up our precious Bullshit slot.

5) Radioactive Goo

The Radioactive Goo generates a special aura bubble around your character that causes Vomit buildup and some damage to enemies unfortunate enough to step inside the bubble. An important detail is that this Bullshit affects all allies too, so all four of you turn into moving toxic wastelands for a few seconds. With some coordination, you can neutralize a huge chunk of enemies by the time Radioactive Goo expires.

What’s bringing this Bullshit down is its short time of effect. We don’t think the effect itself is as powerful as some other Bullshit powers, and it also lasting for a short time doesn’t help its case. While Radioactive Goo could neutralize a bunch of enemies, other Bullshit is guaranteed to do it, often for much longer, so this unforgettable aroma experience only sits at No. 5 in our ranking.

4) Laser Eyes

Laser Eyes is the most powerful move in the game—alas it doesn’t last long. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Laser Eyes is easily the single most devastating Bullshit in South Park: Snow Day! Laser beams are coming out of your eyes, shocking we know, and can almost literally melt any enemy that steps in front of your sight. No other single move in the game can do as much damage as this Bullshit.

Why it’s so low on the ranking is its time of effect. To balance it out, the developers made Laser Eyes both the most powerful and, by far, the shortest Bullshit in the game. It only lasts about five seconds, which was the right call because it would have been unfathomably overpowered even if it went on for a few seconds longer. Nevertheless, this Bullshit can be of immense help during boss battles if you can land all the damage.

3) Invisibility

Invisibility borrows Harry Potter’s cloak for a time, making enemies oblivious to your existence and opening up opportunities for uninterrupted damage, or a timely Healing Totem while you’re on the cusp of going down. This is a much more effective jack-of-all-trades Bullshit that can aid in offensive and defensive maneuvers.

The utility of this Bullshit is what makes it so powerful, and it lasts long enough to make a huge impact on any battle. It is only superseded by the two Bullshit powers that have the perfect mix of power and length.

2) Summon Minions

Summon Minions is simple and mighty. You get three invincible teammates to fight for you, raising your squad to seven members. In a game that often tries to overwhelm you with enemies, nearly doubling your own numbers makes an immediate impact. The minions’ presence alone takes opponents off your own back, dealing good damage is the oversized cherry on an already delicious cake.

This Bullshit also has the longest time of effect in the game, so much so that the same minions could get to fight for you in two separate battles. It would take a truly special Bullshit to outdo Summon Minions, but that’s exactly what’s coming next.

1) Meteor Storm

Forget Oppenheimer, South Park: Snow Day! is where the explosions are at. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meteor Storm is as epic as it is destructive for your enemies. Grand Wizard Eric Cartman spawns to generate a giant storm of explosive meteors that crash onto the ground for massive damage. This onslaught lasts for a long time, so it’s perfectly feasible to clear an entire wave of enemies by the time the Meteor Storm is over.

South Park: Snow Day! straight up calls these “overpowered bullshit” and nothing encapsulates this more than Meteor Storm. It is absolutely unfair to deal so much passive damage for such a long time, but bloody hell if you don’t feel like a god among kindergartners while your cosmic bombs shower the field, devastating everything they touch. You also get to personally summon Cartman to the battlefield, if for a brief second, which only adds further epicness to the Bullshit.

How to upgrade Bullshit in South Park: Snow Day!

You can’t upgrade Bullshit in South Park: Snow Day!—that’s only reserved for weapons and powers. You can, however, replenish your spent Bullshit by finding Henrietta at her spawn points across chapters and selecting the card that restores your Bullshit uses. It’s no guarantee Henrietta will offer that particular card. Her offerings are randomized, so there’s a chance you’ll be left without Bullshit even if you talk to her.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more