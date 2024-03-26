Stan is the third boss fight in South Park: Snow Day! and it’s at this point that things start to get a little more difficult with the boss battles.

You’ll have gone through several trials of strength to reach Stan’s boss fight, which is pretty tough on its own, so you should be powered up and ready to go by the time you get to him. Don’t underestimate him though, as if you aren’t careful, he will take out you and your team, and you will have to start the whole level—including the trials of strength—all over again.

Here’s how to beat Stan in South Park: Snow Day!

How to defeat Stan in South Park: Snow Day!

The battle against Stan is a little different from the Kyle and Princess Kenny boss fights, which you will have completed by the time you get to Stan. This is because Stan’s fight is split into three different sections, so let’s take a look at each section individually.

Avoid the fire and use the snow to cool off if you need to

Make sure to dive into snow when you catch fire. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Stan will begin the fight standing atop his ice dragon. The dragon is not only awesome to look at, but it also has some powerful fire abilities that Stan will use against you. Stan will also fire cannons scattered around the map that cause damage if you are standing in the blast radius.

These abilities can damage you, but the dragon’s fire breath will set you and your teammates ablaze if you don’t dodge or hide behind something quickly enough. If you find that you are burning up, run into one of the many snow drifts in Stan’s playground base to extinguish yourself, as otherwise the flames will drain your health.

Take down the cannon shields

Fire in the hole. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first thing you need to do in this boss fight is take down the shields that protect Stan and his cannons. To do this, use cannonballs and load them into the cannon found on the platform in the playground. The platform is easy to find as are the cannonballs. There are various bowling balls scattered around that can be used as cannonballs.

Grab the bowling balls and take them to the cannon, and you’ll be prompted to load them. When they are loaded, simply point and shoot at the purple shields. Be careful to time it right though, as only one shield will appear at once, and it won’t stay in the same place the whole time. The shields move between the three cannons that are near Stan, so keep an eye on them to make sure that you hit the shield and don’t waste any cannonballs.

You only need to hit the moving shield three times before Stan will fall to the ground, initiating the next part of the fight.

Be wary of Stan’s axe

Stan will slice and dice you if you’re not careful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stan’s melee attacks are very powerful thanks to his dark matter-infused axe, so be cautious of getting up close and personal with him. Your dodge ability is incredibly useful here, so make use of it if Stan gets close or when he throws his axe at you and your teammates.

Ranged weapons are handy, but I found that I was able to lower Stan’s health quite well with the flame wand even though it doesn’t have the range the bow or the wizard staff has. It is more risky, as you have to be closer to him, but the burning damage it causes can leave a significant dent in his health bar.

As mentioned, Stan will throw his axe at you, but he also has a smash attack where he jumps into the air and then slams his axe back down into the ground. He also has a spinning melee move that can lower your health quickly if you don’t get out of the way, so when you see Stan start to spin, the best you can do is get out of the way and maybe try to get in some ranged hits.

Get rid of the Marshwalker clerics

The Marshwalker clerics are wearing adorable teddy bear hats. Don’t let that cuteness fool you though. Eliminate them ASAP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Stan is the first boss to make use of his allies in his boss fight, which is more than a little annoying, but not that surprising. He will call on the Marshwalker clerics to heal him and this can be incredibly frustrating as they can nurse him back to full health relatively quickly. The good news is that they aren’t too tough to take out, so make sure that you and your squad prioritize them when they are called upon.

Stun Randy to stop the bombs

And you think your parents are embarrassing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much to Stan’s dismay, Randy joins the fight in the final section of the boss battle. Other than embarrassing Stan, Randy will also helm the cannon that Stan was using during the first part of the fight. He will periodically launch bombs at you and you can see when you are in the blast radius of the bombs by the yellowish circles on the ground that appear around the explosives.

To make this part of the fight easier, load up another cannonball into the cannon and launch it at Randy to stun him. He will temporarily stop fighting, allowing you to fight Stan without the worry of bombs dropping on you as you do so.

A handy tip for the Stan boss fight is to make sure that you or one of your teammates has a Cheesy Poof totem pole powerup equipped, as Stan can drain your health fast if he gets in some good hits with his axe. Don’t forget to make use of the cannonballs and the cannon when you can, too, as you can take out a fair amount of enemies by launching cannonballs at them. This can help deal with the clerics.

Keep attacking Stan, dodging his axe attacks, and getting rid of his clerics, and you should be able to take him down with all—or at least some—of your team still standing.

