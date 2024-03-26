Following her stunning appearance in 2014’s South Park: Stick of Truth, Princess Kenny makes a triumphant return in South Park: Snow Day!

Much like in Stick of Truth, you have to fight Princess Kenny in Snow Day, though her boss fight is a little different. She isn’t a tough fight, but she can jump on you if you aren’t prepared for the specific moves she uses.

Here’s how to beat Princess Kenny in South Park: Snow Day!

How to win the Princess Kenny boss fight in South Park: Snow Day

Kenny’s rainbows and sparkles make it hard to lose track of him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use ranged weapons

Princess Kenny will fly around the map while emitting a sparkly rainbow trail, making it easy to keep an eye on her. She will land to use certain abilities, but most of the time you will be trying to shoot her out of the sky. Using the bow or the staff is handy, but the wand isn’t without its uses as it can get in a lot of damage when Kenny is on the ground.

Don’t get charmed

Your character will turn a bright pink color when charmed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main ability that Princess Kenny will use when she is airborne is her charm attack. Much like with all of her abilities—and her overall aesthetic—subtlety is not in play here, as Kenny throws a bunch of pink hearts at you with this attack.

If the hearts hit you, you will be temporarily charmed, losing control of your character, and will start to attack your teammates. To escape from Princess Kenny’s hold on you, tap the button or key that is prompted on the screen next to the escape bar that pops up. When the escape bar is full, you break free from Kenny’s charm and will be able to attack her again.

The hearts will target you once Princess Kenny throws them, but you can dodge out of the way to avoid them. You will likely get charmed at least once during the fight as the chaotic explosion of rainbows and sparkles makes it hard to keep track of them at times, so just tap the prompt as quickly as you can if you’re charmed and it shouldn’t affect you for too long.

Look out for splash flares

The rainbow circles indicate the splash zone of the flare attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Princess Kenny’s other main attack is her splash flare which is a ground-based attack. It can be tempting to run and attack her when she lands, but it is best to keep your distance for a few moments as she is preparing her splash flare.

This flare appears as a rainbow circle that spreads out within a certain radius. If you don’t immediately leave the circle, you’ll get blasted and lose some health. When you see the colorful circles surrounding Kenny, make a break for it and use your ranged weapons or powers to get in some hits.

Avoid the bombs

Bombs =big boom, so get out of there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final major attack that Princess Kenny uses turns the character’s heads into bombs. Thankfully, this isn’t an inescapable situation, as the bombs will quickly detach themselves but they will fly off into the surrounding area before they explode. This can become an issue if you and your teammates are close to one another, as the bombs can group up and cause a huge, health-battering explosion.

I found that the best tactic here was to distance myself from the rest of my squad when the bombs appeared on our heads. The further you are from each other, the less chance you have of causing a chain reaction that can wipe out your team.

When the bombs come off your head, you will still be able to find them on the screen with ease, as a large red circle with a bomb symbol inside will appear. Dodge and jump away if you find yourself too close to them.

Go in for the powerful hits when you can

Long live the princess. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Kenny’s health will deplete rapidly if you can get in some good melee hits, especially if you are your team coordinates to do so. This can be tricky due to the aspects of the fight that we have mentioned already—such as Kenny’s flying skill and splash flare power—but if you time it right, you can beat her pretty quickly.

That is everything that you need to know about the Princess Kenny boss fight in South Park: Snow Day. Even if the boss fight lasts a little longer than expected, you can sit back and enjoy the strangely enjoyable soundtrack. Seriously, I need an MP3 of it and I need it now.

