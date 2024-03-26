How to beat Kyle in South Park: Snow Day!

Kyle is the first big boss that you will encounter in South Park: Snow Day! when you finally find him hidden away in his elven grove at the end of the first level.

Kyle isn’t too challenging as a boss, but he does have certain moves that can be hard to avoid if you’re not prepared. Let’s dive a little deeper into the Kyle boss fight in South Park: Snow Day so you can beat him on your first try.

How to win the Kyle boss fight in South Park: Snow Day!

Avoid Kyle’s thorn attacks

The thorns can drain your health very fast if they cut you. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The most difficult element of Kyle’s fight is the numerous thorns that he throws out onto the battlefield. The thorns will either reach out towards you or emerge from the ground in circles. In both cases, red indicators will appear a few seconds before the thorns do.

The tentacle-like thorn vines that reach towards you will appear as red lines while the bush of thorns that spring up from the ground are seen as big red circles. The actual thorns are much larger and thicker than the red indicator lines, so make sure to get as far away from the indicators as possible to avoid getting spiked.

You’ll know that Kyle is gearing up to attack you with his thorns when he jumps into the air and emits a green beam. Kyle does have melee attacks too, as he will lash out if you get too close. However, the thorn powers are Kyle’s main method of attack.

Dodge as much as you can

When Kyle jumps up and emits a green light, you’ll know he’s getting ready to release his thorns. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Dodging is essential during this fight due to the strength of Kyle’s thorn abilities. You can dodge and roll out of the way, but the Fart Escape power is particularly useful to have equipped as well because of the ground-based thorn attacks as you can fart your way up and out of the danger zone.

There are also bouncy netting pads spread around Kyle’s base. Use them to your advantage when you see him powering up his thorn abilities. Fart Escape is the first powerup that you are given in Snow Day, so if this is your first run of the opening level, then you will have it equipped to your character anyway.

Ranged weapons are your friend

The bow and arrow is the best weapon choice for this fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kyle will maintain a distance from you as he hurls thorn powers at you from afar, but nothing is stopping you from retaliating at a distance. Use ranged weapons such as the bow or the magic staff to shoot arrows or hurl fireballs at him.

The wand is my favorite weapon in the game, but it is the least useful in this boss fight due to its ranged limitations. If this is your first playthrough, you will have the bow equipped automatically. If this isn’t your first run, I would still suggest opting for the bow or the staff to make the fight a little easier.

Melee weapons are stronger but more risky

Despite ranged weapons being a useful tool in this fight, melee weapons are more effective against Kyle and will lower his health bar faster. However, it is particularly difficult to get a hit in on him at close range because of those thorns. This can be easier when your whole squad gangs up on Kyle to attack him with your melee weapons at once, but this can be tricky to do as he moves quickly and teleports himself. Time your attacks!

Watch out for Kyle’s teleporting thorn shield

Watch out for the spiky thorn shield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While we are on the subject of Kyle’s teleportation, he has a protective shield of thorns that also acts as a teleporter to transport him to different spots in his base. When you see him wrap himself up with his thorns, this means that he is teleporting, so keep an eye out so you can find him before he starts whipping out those thorn powers again.

Much like with the thorn tentacles and bushes that Kyle creates, the thorn shield he uses can also do a fair amount of damage if they touch you, so stay back if you can.

As you can imagine, Cartman is delighted with Kyle’s defeat. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Keep dodging Kyle’s thorns and using ranged weapons to attack him—or melee weapons if you can coordinate your team enough to surround him and get in a fair amount of hits at once—and you’ll find that he goes down relatively quickly.

