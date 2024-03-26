How to play South Park: South Day! co-op multiplayer 

Playing through South Park: Snow Day is a fun experience when alone, but playing with friends can make things even more enjoyable. Despite multiplayer being one of the major features, the game doesn’t immediately tell you how to start engaging with it.
If you are interested in finding out more, then keep reading as we are going to dive into how to jump into a multiplayer game and how to host a multiplayer game with friends and random players so you can start enjoying the fun with others in South Park: Snow Day.
How to access multiplayer in South Park: Snow Day!
To participate in multiplayer modes, you need to interact with the War Table in Cartman’s backyard in the Kupa Keep hub area. Navigate to the Matchmaking option in the bottom right corner of the screen and click on it to see your options.
If you are playing on a console, press the designated button that is highlighted on the screen. You will then see three options: Host Game, Join Game, and Friends List.
How to invite friends to co-op multiplayer
To invite friends to play, you will need to host your own game. Click on the Host Game option, and you will see the choice to host a public game or a game with just your friends. Choose Friends Only and then select Begin Hosting. A Friends List option will show up where you can see all the friends that you have on the platform you’re playing on. Find the friend you want to invite and click on their username, and an option to invite them to the game will appear.
To end the session, click on the Disband Session option underneath your lineup of teammates and the Friends List at the War Table. Click okay when the game asks if you are sure and all players will be kicked from the session and returned to the Kupa Keep hub.
How to join friends in co-op multiplayer
To join your friends in a session that is already open, click on the Join Game option at the War Table. You should be able to easily navigate to your friend’s session using the available options and hop right in. You can also join a public game of any difficulty level, game mode, or desired story chapter by using the handy filtering system. Scroll through the choices to pick what you want to play, and then click on Join Public Game to find an appropriate match.
How many players can play co-op multiplayer in South Park: Snow Day?
South Park: Snow Day is intended to be a four-player co-op experience, so up to three other players can join you. Any empty spaces will be filled by AI bots. The bots will be randomized, so you won’t be able to choose their weapons, powers, or clothing. They also don’t have a bullshit power.
My personal experience with the bots hasn’t been great so far. They have been useless at times as they tend to run off and do their own thing, either running off halfway through reviving me or simply not coming to help at all.
They aren’t entirely without their charms, though, as their aggressive nature can be useful against tough enemies. However, it can make working together as a team difficult, so my advice would be to grab three other players, even randos, and get hands-on with the multiplayer as soon as you can rather than spend too much time with the bots. Otherwise, you need to be prepared to do most of the heavy lifting if you opt for the single-player route and the bot allies.