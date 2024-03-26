Category:
How to play South Park: South Day! co-op multiplayer 

Playing through South Park: Snow Day is a fun experience when alone, but playing with friends can make things even more enjoyable. Despite multiplayer being one of the major features, the game doesn’t immediately tell you how to start engaging with it. 

If you are interested in finding out more, then keep reading as we are going to dive into how to jump into a multiplayer game and how to host a multiplayer game with friends and random players so you can start enjoying the fun with others in South Park: Snow Day

How to access multiplayer in South Park: Snow Day!

An in game image of the War Table from South Park: Snow Day
All the options for multiplayer can be found at the War Table. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To participate in multiplayer modes, you need to interact with the War Table in Cartman’s backyard in the Kupa Keep hub area. Navigate to the Matchmaking option in the bottom right corner of the screen and click on it to see your options.

An in game of the War Table menu from South Park: Snow Day
Head to the Matchmaking option to see the choices related to multiplayer. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you are playing on a console, press the designated button that is highlighted on the screen. You will then see three options: Host Game, Join Game, and Friends List. 

An in game screenshot of the Matchmaking menu from South Park: Snow Day
The matchmaking is simple in Snow Day, but this simplicity works perfectly for the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How to invite friends to co-op multiplayer

An in game image of the Hosting Game menu from South Park: Snow Day
You can host publicly or opt for a game that is only with your friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To invite friends to play, you will need to host your own game. Click on the Host Game option, and you will see the choice to host a public game or a game with just your friends. Choose Friends Only and then select Begin Hosting. A Friends List option will show up where you can see all the friends that you have on the platform you’re playing on. Find the friend you want to invite and click on their username, and an option to invite them to the game will appear.

An in game image of the invite friends option from South Park: Snow Day
This example is from Steam with the PC version of the game, but it is likely to be the same process on the console. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To end the session, click on the Disband Session option underneath your lineup of teammates and the Friends List at the War Table. Click okay when the game asks if you are sure and all players will be kicked from the session and returned to the Kupa Keep hub. 

How to join friends in co-op multiplayer

An in game image of the Finding Game menu from South Park: Snow Day
You can join games with your friends and public games of any kind with ease. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To join your friends in a session that is already open, click on the Join Game option at the War Table. You should be able to easily navigate to your friend’s session using the available options and hop right in. You can also join a public game of any difficulty level, game mode, or desired story chapter by using the handy filtering system. Scroll through the choices to pick what you want to play, and then click on Join Public Game to find an appropriate match. 

How many players can play co-op multiplayer in South Park: Snow Day?

An in game image of two players in the South Park: Snow Day multiplayer
Even playing with just one friend makes a difference. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

South Park: Snow Day is intended to be a four-player co-op experience, so up to three other players can join you. Any empty spaces will be filled by AI bots. The bots will be randomized, so you won’t be able to choose their weapons, powers, or clothing. They also don’t have a bullshit power. 

My personal experience with the bots hasn’t been great so far. They have been useless at times as they tend to run off and do their own thing, either running off halfway through reviving me or simply not coming to help at all. 

They aren’t entirely without their charms, though, as their aggressive nature can be useful against tough enemies. However, it can make working together as a team difficult, so my advice would be to grab three other players, even randos, and get hands-on with the multiplayer as soon as you can rather than spend too much time with the bots. Otherwise, you need to be prepared to do most of the heavy lifting if you opt for the single-player route and the bot allies. 

