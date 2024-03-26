How to revive teammates in South Park: Snow Day!

Reviving your teammates is an essential part of South Park: Snow Day! as you and your squad will be taking on swarms of increasingly difficult enemies as you progress through the story.

Recommended Videos

The game doesn’t tell you how to revive your team as you play, and it isn’t obvious when you try to figure it out for yourself. Well, it wasn’t for me at least, so I’m going to guess that at least a few other people might have also had trouble with it.

Here’s how to revive your squad in South Park: Snow Day!

Reviving your teammates in South Park: Snow Day!

Stay within the circle until it turns light blue to revive your teammate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When your teammates die, a large dark blue circle will appear around them. A giant skull will also appear with the word “Revive” underneath. This skull can also be seen in the top left-hand corner of the screen next to the player number, so you know which of your squad members needs help.

To revive the other members of your team, stand inside the dark blue circle that surrounds them. When you are in position, a bright blue light will begin to fill the dark blue color of the circle. Stand within the circle until the light blue light fills it. You will be left with a light blue circle with a dark blue outline. When the lighter blue color has filled the circle, your teammate will get back up.

Healing in South Park: Snow Day to avoid having to revive

Cheesy Poofs are a great health pick-me-up, but the Cheesy Poof totem pole is more effective in the long run. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It is simple to perform revives, but it can also become incredibly difficult quickly if you get overwhelmed by enemies or if your teammates are all in need of revives while being spread out across the map. To avoid this, make sure you heal as much as you can as you’re fighting.

Collect Cheesy Poofs or use the Cheesy Poof healing totem when your team members are close together to ensure that you don’t have to worry about having to start a level over if you and the rest of your squad die before you can revive one another.

The Cheesy Poof totem is an optional power that you can select before you begin a run, but I would advise that you or one of your team always have it equipped. Cheesy Poofs are scattered around each level, but you can’t be sure that you will find some when you need them. The totem allows for healing as and when needed, while also helping to avoid having to constantly revive teammates.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more