Is South Park: Snow Day! on Xbox Game Pass?

It'd definitely be cheaper than buying the Collector's Edition.
Published: Mar 26, 2024 12:00 pm
South Park: Snow Day! launched on March 26 on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and, of course, Xbox Series X|S. Xbox owners still on the fence about buying it will want to know if it’s included in an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Even if you’re disappointed with the newest South Park game ditching the turn-based RPG genre and being an action beat ’em up instead (one you can play solo or in co-op multiplayer), South Park: Snow Day! is a more than worthy successor that fans of the show will love. That said, being able to try it out at no extra cost on Game Pass would help entice more players.

Can you play South Park: Snow Day! on Xbox Game Pass?

No, South Park: Snow Day! is currently not available on Xbox Game Pass. Fortunately, it isn’t a particularly expensive game; you can purchase it digitally from the Microsoft Store for only $30. There is a digital deluxe edition going for $50 that includes the season pass, if you’re willing to drop an extra $20 on top of that. It’s still more affordable than the Collector’s Edition, which is priced at roughly $220.

It’s entirely possible South Park: Snow Day! will be added to the Game Pass library at some point, but there’s no way of telling when or if that will happen. If it ever does, we’ll be sure to update this article. In case you’re wondering, no, neither of the South Park RPGs—The Stick of Truth and The Fractured but Whole—are available on Game Pass at the time of writing, either.

If you do decide to put money down for South Park: Snow Day!, we have a beginner’s guide to help you prepare for what the game has in store, as well as a rundown of the best weapons.

Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports covering all kinds of gaming news. A graduate in Computer Games Design and Creative Writing from Brunel University who's been writing about games since 2014. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.