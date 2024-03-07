Is South Park: Snow Day! single-player?

South Park: Snow Day is the next game in the long-running franchise, and it promises more opportunities to explore its namesake town in a co-op experience, but it begs the question: can you do so solo, Cartman-style?

Can you play South Park: Snow Day! solo?

You won’t be going it alone…you have no choice. Image via THQ Nordic.

No, you won’t be able to play South Park: Snow Day completely alone, though this doesn’t mean that you have to play with real people. The game is completely co-operative. You will be joining forces with up to three other players and will play through the story as a group of four.

This can be done via local co-op, but if you don’t want to play with others—or if you only have one or two other people that you want to play with—, then you can also play with computer-controlled AI characters. You won’t have the chance to play as one solo character, though.

This might be a little disappointing for those hoping for a game similar to the two previous and recent South Park titles—The Stick of Truth and Fractured But Whole—which were entirely single-player affairs. However, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have had as much input in Snow Day as they did with the other two games, so I think we can trust that they have chosen the gameplay mechanic that suits Snow Day best, just as they did with SoT and FBW back in the day.