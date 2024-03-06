Does South Park: Snow Day have local co-op?

South Park: Snow Day is the upcoming installment in the recent series of South Park games, and fans everywhere have been wondering if the game will support local co-op.

Let’s dive into this topic in a little more detail so that you know whether you will be able to explore the world of South Park with your friends when Snow Day releases.

Will South Park: Snow Day feature local co-op?

Get ready to gear up and explore South Park with friends or bots. Image via THQ Nordic

Yes, Snow Day will be the first in the South Park video game series that features local co-op, allowing you to team up with friends. According to the official website, players can either join with three ally bots or up to three friends. Co-op is the only way that you will be able to play the game, either with bots or real people, as you make your way through the campaign as a team of four. Sending my condolences to those who were hoping for a solo mode.

Will South Park: Snow Day have split-screen mode?

There’s no school today. Image via THQ Nordic

While it hasn’t been confirmed if the local co-op element of South Park: Snow Day will be split-screen-based, it’s a safe guess to assume that it will be. A great deal of local co-op games feature split-screen—particularly those on console—and Snow Day seems like the perfect game for couch co-op, so it seems like a very likely scenario.

Seeing as the game will be released very soon, it seems unlikely that split screen will be confirmed or denied before the game comes out, so we will have to wait and see how the local co-op is handled when the game officially releases on March 26.