Category:
South Park

Does South Park: Snow Day have local co-op?

Can you explore South Park with friends?
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 11:36 am
An image of customizable player characters from South Park Snow Day
Image via THQ Nordic.

South Park: Snow Day is the upcoming installment in the recent series of South Park games, and fans everywhere have been wondering if the game will support local co-op.

Recommended Videos

Let’s dive into this topic in a little more detail so that you know whether you will be able to explore the world of South Park with your friends when Snow Day releases. 

Will South Park: Snow Day feature local co-op?

Cartman and Kyle having a standoff and Butters standing behind them with Book of Laws
Get ready to gear up and explore South Park with friends or bots. Image via THQ Nordic

Yes, Snow Day will be the first in the South Park video game series that features local co-op, allowing you to team up with friends. According to the official website, players can either join with three ally bots or up to three friends. Co-op is the only way that you will be able to play the game, either with bots or real people, as you make your way through the campaign as a team of four. Sending my condolences to those who were hoping for a solo mode. 

Will South Park: Snow Day have split-screen mode?

South Park characters playing in the snow in Snow Day!
There’s no school today. Image via THQ Nordic

While it hasn’t been confirmed if the local co-op element of South Park: Snow Day will be split-screen-based, it’s a safe guess to assume that it will be. A great deal of local co-op games feature split-screen—particularly those on console—and Snow Day seems like the perfect game for couch co-op, so it seems like a very likely scenario.

Seeing as the game will be released very soon, it seems unlikely that split screen will be confirmed or denied before the game comes out, so we will have to wait and see how the local co-op is handled when the game officially releases on March 26. 

related content
Read Article South Park creator explains why Snow Day! is 3D
South Park Snow Day players fighting in snow
Category:
South Park
South Park
South Park creator explains why Snow Day! is 3D
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Is the South Park: Snow Day! Collector’s Edition worth it?
Gameplay of South Park: Snow Day! where children are playing with snowballs
Category:
South Park
South Park
Is the South Park: Snow Day! Collector’s Edition worth it?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 6, 2024
Read Article South Park: Snow Day! price: How much does it cost?
Cartman and Kyle having a standoff and Butters standing behind them with Book of Laws
Category:
South Park
South Park
South Park: Snow Day! price: How much does it cost?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article South Park creator explains why Snow Day! is 3D
South Park Snow Day players fighting in snow
Category:
South Park
South Park
South Park creator explains why Snow Day! is 3D
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Is the South Park: Snow Day! Collector’s Edition worth it?
Gameplay of South Park: Snow Day! where children are playing with snowballs
Category:
South Park
South Park
Is the South Park: Snow Day! Collector’s Edition worth it?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 6, 2024
Read Article South Park: Snow Day! price: How much does it cost?
Cartman and Kyle having a standoff and Butters standing behind them with Book of Laws
Category:
South Park
South Park
South Park: Snow Day! price: How much does it cost?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 5, 2024
Author
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.