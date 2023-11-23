South Park: Snow Day breaks the franchise’s gameplay formula, finally includes co-op

Today, South Park: Snow Day’s trailer finally gives fans the opportunity to look forward to a co-op experience they’ve been wanting for years.

Players can now play with three other friends as they scour the playgrounds of Colorado, teaming up in Snow Day’s campaign. Those looking to make some friends online can test out Snow Day’s new matchmaking system, according to the trailer published by South Park Studios on YouTube. The third major South Park title seems to also change up its signature turn-based combat with free-roam fighting. The gameplay finally deviates from the classic South Park map exploration, once similar to its TV show counterpart, and now allows players to navigate areas not limited to its two-dimensional format.

This means players can go into every nook and cranny within the areas provided at each level. Snow Day’s new movement style also frees up its fighting for intricate moves, allowing players to dodge abilities by moving away from attacks in real time. Players can also run to downed teammates from what appears to be a lengthy distance to bring them back into the fight. This means multiple fights can be going on at once.

Based on its trailer, Snow Day has received a significant graphical update. While it looks different from its predecessors and TV shows, the detail in South Park’s scenery looks like a massive improvement. Players looking to get their hands on Snow Day will be able to do so on all current-generation consoles. Snow Day will be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Snow Day hasn’t got an official release date yet. However, Amazon is listing it for a Dec. 31, 2024. New Year’s Eve is typically used as a placeholder date but strongly points to the game coming out sometime in 2024. If Amazon’s on the money, we’ll have to wait a while before we can explore South Park with our own unique characters again.