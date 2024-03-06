South Park: Snow Day! is just around the corner. You can buy it in three versions—Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Edition. Each edition offers different goodies and has a different price tag. But fans wonder if the Collector’s Edition is worth their money.

The Collector’s Edition costs $219.99 and comes with unique goodies. But is it really worth cashing out for South Park: Snow Day!?

What’s included in the South Park: Snow Day! Collector’s Edition?

Collector’s Edition includes the game and other goodies. Image via THQ Nordic

The South Park: Snow Day! Collector’s Edition is one of three versions you can buy ahead of release. The base game costs only $29.99, but if you opt for Deluxe or the Collector’s Edition, it will go up to $219.99. If you order the Collector’s Edition before March 10, you get the game’s box and battle pass right on time for the release, and the rest will arrive four to five months later. You can still order this edition after March 10, but you won’t get it in time for the release.

Here’s what the Collector’s Edition includes:

South Park: Snow Day! (for any supported platform you want)

Battle pass

Underpants Gnome Cosmetics Pack

Grand Wizard Cartman: Snow Globe

Grand Wizard Cartman: Talking Toilet Paper Holder

Grand Wizard Cartman: Knit Beanie

Six Tarot Cards

Original soundtrack

Is the South Park: Snow Day! Collector’s Edition worth it? – Answered

It depends on you if you deem the South Park: Snow Day! Collector’s Edition worth your money. On one hand, you get a ton of goodies and a boxed edition, but on the other, it costs a lot. I won’t be getting the Collector’s Edition (even though I adore Cartman and would love to cosplay him in real life).

Take the Baldur’s Gate 3 Collector’s Edition—you pay it a bit more, but you get more goodies like maps, artbooks, character sheets, Dungeons and Dragons die, keyring, stickers, and so much more. The South Park: Snow Day! Collector’s Edition doesn’t offer the same value. I wouldn’t recommend it.