Is the South Park: Snow Day! Deluxe Edition worth it?

With the next installment in the South Park video game series—South Park: Snow Day— fast approaching, you might wonder if the Deluxe Edition is worth the extra money.

Recommended Videos

With this in mind, here’s everything included in the deluxe edition so you can decide whether you want to opt for this slightly pricier version.

Everything included in the South Park: Snow Day! Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe version of South Park: Snow Day doesn’t include much additional content despite the extra $20 you need to pay.

If you opt for this version, you get the following bonuses along with the base game:

South Park: Snow Day! Season pass

Underpants gnome cosmetics pack.

As mentioned, you will have to pay an additional $20 if you want the Deluxe version of Snow Day, with the Standard version costing $29.99 across all platforms–both digitally and physically—and the Deluxe version costing $49.99. This doesn’t seem like a lot of content for that amount of extra cash.

But a promotional image for the digital deluxe edition includes more information, suggesting there might be a bit more included than just the underpants gnome cosmetics and the season pass.

This advertisement suggests there is more to be had from the Deluxe Edition of South Park: Snow Day! Image via THQ Nordic

According to the image, there could also be more weapon types and even a new game mode to try when you purchase the deluxe version. I couldn’t find any more information because the official website for South Park: Snow Day only mentions the cosmetic pack and the season pass. If you get extra weapons and game modes, this seems much more worth it for $20 more.

Should you buy the South Park: Snow Day! Deluxe Edition?

Hardcore fans are sure to get a lot out of the Deluxe Edition, but casual fans might want to stick with the Standard Edition. Image via THQ Nordic

All in all, it comes down to personal preferences when it comes to whether the Deluxe Edition of South Park: Snow Day is worth it. If you are a fan of the other South Park games or the show and are excited for Snow Day, or if you are invested in the underpants gnomes costume or the season pass, the extra money for the Deluxe version will be worth it.

If you are more of a casual fan who wants to play the game when it comes out but isn’t too bothered about any additional content, it likely won’t be worth paying extra money to get the deluxe edition.

No matter which version you choose, you can jump into South Park: Snow Day when it releases in March. 26.