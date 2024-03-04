Category:
South Park

Is the South Park: Snow Day! Deluxe Edition worth it?

Seriously, you guys.
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
|
Published: Mar 4, 2024 10:25 am
A promotional image of Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny from South Park: Snow Day
Image via THQ Nordic

With the next installment in the South Park video game series—South Park: Snow Day— fast approaching, you might wonder if the Deluxe Edition is worth the extra money. 

Recommended Videos

With this in mind, here’s everything included in the deluxe edition so you can decide whether you want to opt for this slightly pricier version. 

Everything included in the South Park: Snow Day! Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe version of South Park: Snow Day doesn’t include much additional content despite the extra $20 you need to pay.

If you opt for this version, you get the following bonuses along with the base game:

  • South Park: Snow Day! Season pass
  • Underpants gnome cosmetics pack. 

As mentioned, you will have to pay an additional $20 if you want the Deluxe version of Snow Day, with the Standard version costing $29.99 across all platforms–both digitally and physically—and the Deluxe version costing $49.99. This doesn’t seem like a lot of content for that amount of extra cash. 

But a promotional image for the digital deluxe edition includes more information, suggesting there might be a bit more included than just the underpants gnome cosmetics and the season pass. 

A promotional image of the digital deluxe edition for South Park Snow Day
This advertisement suggests there is more to be had from the Deluxe Edition of South Park: Snow Day! Image via THQ Nordic

According to the image, there could also be more weapon types and even a new game mode to try when you purchase the deluxe version. I couldn’t find any more information because the official website for South Park: Snow Day only mentions the cosmetic pack and the season pass. If you get extra weapons and game modes, this seems much more worth it for $20 more. 

Should you buy the South Park: Snow Day! Deluxe Edition?

An in game screenshot of the player character in South Park Snow Day
Hardcore fans are sure to get a lot out of the Deluxe Edition, but casual fans might want to stick with the Standard Edition. Image via THQ Nordic

All in all, it comes down to personal preferences when it comes to whether the Deluxe Edition of South Park: Snow Day is worth it. If you are a fan of the other South Park games or the show and are excited for Snow Day, or if you are invested in the underpants gnomes costume or the season pass, the extra money for the Deluxe version will be worth it.

If you are more of a casual fan who wants to play the game when it comes out but isn’t too bothered about any additional content, it likely won’t be worth paying extra money to get the deluxe edition. 

No matter which version you choose, you can jump into South Park: Snow Day when it releases in March. 26

related content
Read Article All South Park: Snow Day! pre-order bonuses
An image of Kyle using an ability from South Park Snow Day
Category:
South Park
South Park
All South Park: Snow Day! pre-order bonuses
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Mar 4, 2024
Read Article South Park: Snow Day! release countdown: Exact start time and date
Kyle and Cartman, wearing a blue wizard hat, standing in front of Butters who is reading a book about laws.
Category:
South Park
South Park
South Park: Snow Day! release countdown: Exact start time and date
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 26, 2024
Read Article All South Park: Snow Day! platforms
Clyde, Cartman, and Butters sitting at a table. Cartman is wearing a wizards hat.
Category:
South Park
South Park
All South Park: Snow Day! platforms
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All South Park: Snow Day! pre-order bonuses
An image of Kyle using an ability from South Park Snow Day
Category:
South Park
South Park
All South Park: Snow Day! pre-order bonuses
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Mar 4, 2024
Read Article South Park: Snow Day! release countdown: Exact start time and date
Kyle and Cartman, wearing a blue wizard hat, standing in front of Butters who is reading a book about laws.
Category:
South Park
South Park
South Park: Snow Day! release countdown: Exact start time and date
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 26, 2024
Read Article All South Park: Snow Day! platforms
Clyde, Cartman, and Butters sitting at a table. Cartman is wearing a wizards hat.
Category:
South Park
South Park
All South Park: Snow Day! platforms
Matt Porter Matt Porter Feb 26, 2024
Author
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.