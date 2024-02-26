South Park: Snow Day! release countdown: Exact start time and date

After seven long years, we’re heading back to Colorado for South Park: Snow Day! Here’s when you can get your hands on the latest entry into the legendary cartoon’s video game library, including a countdown to release time.

Recommended Videos

If you’re like me, some days you wish you could wake up as a kid again, knowing the snow outside meant there was no school for you that day. Well, in reality, that’s never going to happen to me again, but at least I can live through the Broship’s day off thanks to South Park: Snow Day!

School’s off for the boys. Image via THQ North

When does South Park: Snow Day release?

South Park: Snow Day! releases on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The game will be released on current-gen consoles like the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, and on PC too.

This multiplayer co-op game will see players take control of Cartman, Kyle, Stan, and Kenny as they bunk off school after South Park gets covered in a layer of snow. Thankfully for players, while there are Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Limited Collector’s editions of the game, none of them grant early access to Snow Day!

THQ Nordic hasn’t provided an exact time for when the digital version of South Park: Snow Day! will be released, so we’ve set a countdown timer for midnight CT. We’ll be sure to update this post should the dev team provide an update.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 4 : 0 : 1 2 : 2 0 : 4 3

South Park: Snow Day! editions explained

As mentioned above, there are three different editions of South Park: Snow Day! The $29.99 Standard Edition is exactly as you would imagine: a digital download of the game you can play on launch day, with no other bells or whistles.

Next up, the $49.99 Digital Deluxe Edition comes with additional cosmetic packs, additional weapon times, and a new game mode, however, THQ Nordic hasn’t revealed the details of these extras just yet.

Finally, the $219.99 Limited Collector’s Edition comes with additional IRL goodies, including:

Grand Wizard Cartman snow globe

Grand Wizard Cartman talking toilet paper holder

Grand Wizard Cartman knit beanie

Six South Park: Snow Day! Tarot Cards

South Park: Snow Day! original soundtrack

For more, learn everything we know about crossplay in South Park: Snow Day!