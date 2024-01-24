South Park: Snow Day! is coming on March 26, leading eager fans to ask if it’s crossplay or cross-platform.

Recommended Videos

This action RPG adventure game takes you to the middle of South Park on a snow day. There’s no school, but the town is in chaos, and you and the gang need to save it. What separates South Park: Snow Day! from past releases is cooperative gameplay.

So, let’s finally answer the question: Is South Park: Snow Day! crossplay or cross-platform?

Does South Park: Snow Day! have crossplay or cross-platform play?

Unfortunately, nobody knows if South Park: Snow Day! will have crossplay. So far, it has only been confirmed it will be available on multiple platforms—PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Windows (Steam), and Nintendo Switch.

I assume there will be crossplay, especially because you can play it on four platforms. On top of that, one of the core features is that you can team up with up to three friends or use matchmaking.

Even if crossplay isn’t available from day one, there’s a chance it could be added in the future.

Does South Park: Snow Day! support cross-platform progression?

South Park community is still waiting on the details. Image via THQ Nordic

Again, we still don’t know if South Park: Snow Day! will support cross-platform progression. I’m a believer, and I say it will be available from the release day. But this is just speculation, and I have no hard evidence. The devs still haven’t revealed if there will be crossplay, let alone cross-platform progression.

From what I’ve gathered, it will be an online co-op game. More details are almost certainly coming before the release. We’ll update this article when we know more.