All South Park: Snow Day! pre-order bonuses

Prepare your underpants.
An image of Kyle using an ability from South Park Snow Day
Image via THQ Nordic.

The upcoming South Park game—South Park: Snow Day!— has a few bonuses pre-order bonsues up for grabs for those who purchase ahead of its release.

If you are thinking of pre-ordering South Park: Snow Day! before its release on March 26, keep reading. We’re looking at all the bonuses you get if you do so. 

Every South Park: Snow Day pre-order bonus

An image of the underpants gnome cosmetics pack from South Park Snow Day
Image via THQ Nordic.

There isn’t much available for those who pre-order South Park: Snow Day, but there is a fun cosmetic up for grabs if you pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition. This cosmetic is the Underpants Gnome Cosmetics Pack, which includes a gnome hat, shirt, and beard for your character to wear to make them look like the underpants thieving gnomes from the show. 

As well as the underpants gnome cosmetics, you can access the South Park: Snow Day season pass if you pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition or the Collector’s Edition of the game. Though this isn’t something you can access immediately, it is a bonus for players to look forward further down the line should they pre-order the game. 

While there isn’t a great deal of content to for players who choose to pre-order South Park: Snow Day, die-hard fans of the South Park games, or the South Park franchise in general, are sure to be tempted by the chance to dress as an underpants gnome as they play. 

