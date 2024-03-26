Category:
South Park: Snow Day! trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Unlock achievements, get cool rewards.
Published: Mar 26, 2024
South Park: Snow Day! is rich in collectibles, and that is reflected in its long list of trophies and achievements. Called Unlocks in-game, completing the requirements for these will not only tick a box in a list but will also get you useful rewards, including a slew of cosmetics you can’t get otherwise.

The official trophy and achievements list for South Park: Snow Day! includes 32 entries, which is a fair bit, but that “official” list is just the tip of the iceberg. There are dozens of further Unlock challenges in-game that take the final total all the way up to 70, not counting the Platinum trophy for completing all of them. These include completing story beats like defeating a boss, engaging with game mechanics, like upgrading Cards, or performing specific actions, usually combat-related, like defeating a set number of enemies from a particular type.

There are also the special Infernal Pacts you sign with Nichole, which have Unlocks of their own called Infernal Rewards. Infernal Pacts are as close as Snow Day gets to an NG+ mechanic, as they only become available after you’ve completed the main story at least once. Infernal Rewards are always a cosmetic item, and which cosmetic item you get is indicated in the Unlock’s name. So, for example, the Infernal Reward: Flower Blouse Unlock has the Flower Blouse cosmetic as its reward.

Each time you sign an Infernal Pact with Nichole, the reward you’ll receive by completing it will be listed within the Pact terms, so you’ll know exactly what you’re fighting for. Take note that not all Infernal Pacts contain Infernal Rewards; some may reward currency, for example. There are 21 Infernal Rewards as a whole and plenty of cool cosmetics to accumulate through them. Those are included in the 70 total Unlocks we mentioned earlier.

Infernal Gamble for the Ages Pact in South Park: Snow Day!
Not every Infernal Pact comes with an Infernal Reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some Unlock requirements remain hidden until you accidentally complete them, but thanks to some creative farting and a healthy dose of luck, we can share all South Park: Snow Day! Unlock requirements with one single exception that keeps evading us, but that won’t last for long.

All South Park: Snow Day! Trophies, achievements, and unlocks

UnlockRequirementReward
Dedicated ImprovementPurchase ten Rarity increases when selecting upgrade cards.Perk: Only The Best
Dragon KillerDefeat Stan at the playground.Weapon: Great Axe
DiscerningIncrease the rarity of 10 upgrades to Rare or better.Perk: Ace In The Hole
HoarderFinish a run without spending Toilet Paper.20 PP
Weed KillerDefeat Kyle in his sacred grove.Weapon: Wand
Inevitable BetrayalDefeat Cartman in the foothills.Upgrade: Primed Volley
Heroic ParkourAvoid Stan by crossing the rooftops of Main Street.Power: Gravity Bomb
Ice To Meet YouFree Randy using the Gnomish war wagon.Weapon: Sword and Shield
Toilet Paper MogulLiberate the fabled treasure of Stark’s Pond.Power: Bubble Shield
Bastardly BehaviorDefeat Princess Kenny at the Town Square Amphitheater.Power: Cheesing
Petty ArcenyBreak open 25 lootable containers.Power: Bullrush
Fully WorthyBecome an honorary Marshwalker.Power: Snow Turret
RIPliningComplete the Stark’s Pond Backcountry Adventures scenario.Upgrade: Big Boned
The Cursed BloodlineDefeat Liane at the church.Power: Drone Bomb
A New RuleFinish a map with one extra rulebook applied.Perk: Rules Lawyer
Put the Ass in AssassinFart on three Assassins using Fart Escape.Upgrade: Butt Bash
Van HelsingDefeat 10 Vampire Kids.Upgrade: Second Wind
Pirate Ship, Please!Defeat three enemies with cannonballs.Cosmetic: Eye Patch
LegendaryAcquire a Legendary upgrade.Reward: 20 PP
Ultra-LegendaryAcquire an Ultra-Legendary upgrade.Emote: Dab
Death From AboveDefeat 10 enemies with weapon strikes from the air.Perk: Double Dodge
HardcoreFind and accept all of Nichole’s Infernal Pacts across an entire run, and live to tell the tale.Reward: 20 PP
Clean UnderwearKill 50 Pooplets in one battle.Reward: 25 DM
Powdered Cheese BathHeal 150 points of damage with a single Healing Totem across any number of allies.Upgrade: Pulsing Aura
Everyone Needs AmbienDefeat Mr. Hankey.Reward: 350 DM
LifegiverResurrect your allies five times.Perk: Second Life
Found the Toot ButtonRelieve the buildup of natural pressures in the gastrointestinal tract through quick, albeit semi-musical, bursts of gaseous release.Reward: 20 PP
A Very Temporary AllianceKill 10 Cheesed enemies while they’re still fighting for your side.Upgrade: Brainsplosion
BrutalityDefeat 10 Bruisers.Reward: 20 PP
High GroundDefeat five Laser Sword kids.Reward: 20 PP
Kindergartner SlayerDefeat 10 Swarmers.Reward: 20 PP
Nobody’s PincushionDefeat 10 Rangers.Reward: 20 PP
Only CardboardDefeat 10 Shield Bearers.Reward: 20 PP
Middle ManagementRevive an ally with a Cheesed Necro.Reward: 20 PP
Tap That Maple SyrupKill an Ent with Bleeding damage.Reward: 20 PP
MooncrashKill an enemy with an aerial attack after floating with Moon Jump for at least a second.Reward: 20 PP
Noodle MasterDefeat an enemy using a pool noodle.Reward: 20 PP
I’ll Do It MyselfDamage an enemy in your Event Horizon using your own projectile.Reward: 25 DM
The Green SeasMake at least four enemies Vomit with no more than one second in between each.Cosmetic: Pledge Tee
Fields of FlameSet four or more enemies on fire with no more than two seconds in between each.Upgrade: Tesla Coil
No Tears Now, Only DreamsWhile invisible, defeat a human boss with a melee attack.Cosmetic: Ninja Garb
IED Summer CampDefeat 10 enemies with Drone Bombs.Upgrade: Bombing Run
Impotent VengeanceToot on an enemy faction leader while dead.Cosmetic: Cartman Burger Hat
Grave DancingDance while reviving an ally.Emote: Facepalm
The Escher of NecromancyUse Cheesy Zombies on a Necro.Cosmetic: Emo Heart Rib Tee
Know Thy EnemyDefeat Cartman without damaging any stationary decoy.Reward: 20 PP
MarshpooperDefeat Stan within 25 minutes of starting your run.Reward: 20 PP
Socially Transmitted DistractionHidden.Cosmetic: Chin Diaper

All Infernal Rewards in South Park: Snow Day!

  • Infernal Reward: Flower Blouse
  • Infernal Reward: Cult Garb
  • Infernal Reward: Lederhosen 
  • Infernal Reward: Prismatic Headwear 
  • Infernal Reward: Shark Hat 
  • Infernal Reward: Rainblown 
  • Infernal Reward: Hero Special 
  • Infernal Reward: 5G Blocker
  • Infernal Reward: Pirate Hat
  • Infernal Reward: Security Helm 
  • Infernal Reward: Macaroni Crown 
  • Infernal Reward: Rich Life Glasses 
  • Infernal Reward: Villain Monocle 
  • Infernal Reward: Dire Mask 
  • Infernal Reward: Bat Glasses 
  • Infernal Reward: Chasing the Dragon 
  • Infernal Reward: Lil Stinker Shirt 
  • Infernal Reward: Chaos Plate 
  • Infernal Reward: Death Dolphin Shirt 
  • Infernal Reward: Heavy Mover Shirt 
  • Infernal Reward: Beaked Squid Shirt

You’ll need all the help you can get along the way to get all these Unlocks. There’s no better place to start than learning which are the best weapons in South Park: Snow Day!, but you shouldn’t let your guard down either way, sixth graders are lurking around every corner.

How to beat Cartman in South Park: Snow Day!
An in game image of Cartman and Bulrog from South Park: Snow Day
South Park
South Park
How to beat Cartman in South Park: Snow Day!
Mar 26, 2024
How to beat Princess Kenny in South Park: Snow Day!
An in game image of Princess Kenny from South Park: Snow Day
South Park
South Park
How to beat Princess Kenny in South Park: Snow Day!
Mar 26, 2024
How to beat Kyle in South Park: Snow Day!
An in game image of Kyle from South Park: Snow Day!
South Park
South Park
How to beat Kyle in South Park: Snow Day!
Mar 26, 2024
