South Park: Snow Day! trophy list: All trophies and achievements

South Park: Snow Day! is rich in collectibles, and that is reflected in its long list of trophies and achievements. Called Unlocks in-game, completing the requirements for these will not only tick a box in a list but will also get you useful rewards, including a slew of cosmetics you can’t get otherwise.

The official trophy and achievements list for South Park: Snow Day! includes 32 entries, which is a fair bit, but that “official” list is just the tip of the iceberg. There are dozens of further Unlock challenges in-game that take the final total all the way up to 70, not counting the Platinum trophy for completing all of them. These include completing story beats like defeating a boss, engaging with game mechanics, like upgrading Cards, or performing specific actions, usually combat-related, like defeating a set number of enemies from a particular type.

There are also the special Infernal Pacts you sign with Nichole, which have Unlocks of their own called Infernal Rewards. Infernal Pacts are as close as Snow Day gets to an NG+ mechanic, as they only become available after you’ve completed the main story at least once. Infernal Rewards are always a cosmetic item, and which cosmetic item you get is indicated in the Unlock’s name. So, for example, the Infernal Reward: Flower Blouse Unlock has the Flower Blouse cosmetic as its reward.

Each time you sign an Infernal Pact with Nichole, the reward you’ll receive by completing it will be listed within the Pact terms, so you’ll know exactly what you’re fighting for. Take note that not all Infernal Pacts contain Infernal Rewards; some may reward currency, for example. There are 21 Infernal Rewards as a whole and plenty of cool cosmetics to accumulate through them. Those are included in the 70 total Unlocks we mentioned earlier.

Some Unlock requirements remain hidden until you accidentally complete them, but thanks to some creative farting and a healthy dose of luck, we can share all South Park: Snow Day! Unlock requirements with one single exception that keeps evading us, but that won’t last for long.

All South Park: Snow Day! Trophies, achievements, and unlocks

Unlock Requirement Reward Dedicated Improvement Purchase ten Rarity increases when selecting upgrade cards. Perk: Only The Best Dragon Killer Defeat Stan at the playground. Weapon: Great Axe Discerning Increase the rarity of 10 upgrades to Rare or better. Perk: Ace In The Hole Hoarder Finish a run without spending Toilet Paper. 20 PP Weed Killer Defeat Kyle in his sacred grove. Weapon: Wand Inevitable Betrayal Defeat Cartman in the foothills. Upgrade: Primed Volley Heroic Parkour Avoid Stan by crossing the rooftops of Main Street. Power: Gravity Bomb Ice To Meet You Free Randy using the Gnomish war wagon. Weapon: Sword and Shield Toilet Paper Mogul Liberate the fabled treasure of Stark’s Pond. Power: Bubble Shield Bastardly Behavior Defeat Princess Kenny at the Town Square Amphitheater. Power: Cheesing Petty Arceny Break open 25 lootable containers. Power: Bullrush Fully Worthy Become an honorary Marshwalker. Power: Snow Turret RIPlining Complete the Stark’s Pond Backcountry Adventures scenario. Upgrade: Big Boned The Cursed Bloodline Defeat Liane at the church. Power: Drone Bomb A New Rule Finish a map with one extra rulebook applied. Perk: Rules Lawyer Put the Ass in Assassin Fart on three Assassins using Fart Escape. Upgrade: Butt Bash Van Helsing Defeat 10 Vampire Kids. Upgrade: Second Wind Pirate Ship, Please! Defeat three enemies with cannonballs. Cosmetic: Eye Patch Legendary Acquire a Legendary upgrade. Reward: 20 PP Ultra-Legendary Acquire an Ultra-Legendary upgrade. Emote: Dab Death From Above Defeat 10 enemies with weapon strikes from the air. Perk: Double Dodge Hardcore Find and accept all of Nichole’s Infernal Pacts across an entire run, and live to tell the tale. Reward: 20 PP Clean Underwear Kill 50 Pooplets in one battle. Reward: 25 DM Powdered Cheese Bath Heal 150 points of damage with a single Healing Totem across any number of allies. Upgrade: Pulsing Aura Everyone Needs Ambien Defeat Mr. Hankey. Reward: 350 DM Lifegiver Resurrect your allies five times. Perk: Second Life Found the Toot Button Relieve the buildup of natural pressures in the gastrointestinal tract through quick, albeit semi-musical, bursts of gaseous release. Reward: 20 PP A Very Temporary Alliance Kill 10 Cheesed enemies while they’re still fighting for your side. Upgrade: Brainsplosion Brutality Defeat 10 Bruisers. Reward: 20 PP High Ground Defeat five Laser Sword kids. Reward: 20 PP Kindergartner Slayer Defeat 10 Swarmers. Reward: 20 PP Nobody’s Pincushion Defeat 10 Rangers. Reward: 20 PP Only Cardboard Defeat 10 Shield Bearers. Reward: 20 PP Middle Management Revive an ally with a Cheesed Necro. Reward: 20 PP Tap That Maple Syrup Kill an Ent with Bleeding damage. Reward: 20 PP Mooncrash Kill an enemy with an aerial attack after floating with Moon Jump for at least a second. Reward: 20 PP Noodle Master Defeat an enemy using a pool noodle. Reward: 20 PP I’ll Do It Myself Damage an enemy in your Event Horizon using your own projectile. Reward: 25 DM The Green Seas Make at least four enemies Vomit with no more than one second in between each. Cosmetic: Pledge Tee Fields of Flame Set four or more enemies on fire with no more than two seconds in between each. Upgrade: Tesla Coil No Tears Now, Only Dreams While invisible, defeat a human boss with a melee attack. Cosmetic: Ninja Garb IED Summer Camp Defeat 10 enemies with Drone Bombs. Upgrade: Bombing Run Impotent Vengeance Toot on an enemy faction leader while dead. Cosmetic: Cartman Burger Hat Grave Dancing Dance while reviving an ally. Emote: Facepalm The Escher of Necromancy Use Cheesy Zombies on a Necro. Cosmetic: Emo Heart Rib Tee Know Thy Enemy Defeat Cartman without damaging any stationary decoy. Reward: 20 PP Marshpooper Defeat Stan within 25 minutes of starting your run. Reward: 20 PP Socially Transmitted Distraction Hidden. Cosmetic: Chin Diaper

All Infernal Rewards in South Park: Snow Day!

Infernal Reward: Flower Blouse

Infernal Reward: Cult Garb

Infernal Reward: Lederhosen

Infernal Reward: Prismatic Headwear

Infernal Reward: Shark Hat

Infernal Reward: Rainblown

Infernal Reward: Hero Special

Infernal Reward: 5G Blocker

Infernal Reward: Pirate Hat

Infernal Reward: Security Helm

Infernal Reward: Macaroni Crown

Infernal Reward: Rich Life Glasses

Infernal Reward: Villain Monocle

Infernal Reward: Dire Mask

Infernal Reward: Bat Glasses

Infernal Reward: Chasing the Dragon

Infernal Reward: Lil Stinker Shirt

Infernal Reward: Chaos Plate

Infernal Reward: Death Dolphin Shirt

Infernal Reward: Heavy Mover Shirt

Infernal Reward: Beaked Squid Shirt

You’ll need all the help you can get along the way to get all these Unlocks. There’s no better place to start than learning which are the best weapons in South Park: Snow Day!, but you shouldn’t let your guard down either way, sixth graders are lurking around every corner.

