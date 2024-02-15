Biggest ships in Skull and Bones – All Ships ranked by size

Is bigger always better? Most pirates would say yes, but that isn’t necessarily the case with ships in Skull and Bones.

In the recently released multiplayer pirate game from Ubisoft, players currently have access to 10 different ships, ranging from extra small to medium size. Eventually, new ships are likely to be added, and will probably include at least one or two that will be designated as “large.”

Give the lads some more space to stretch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want size in Skull and Bones, then here’s each ship ranked from biggest to smallest. Since we don’t have exact measurements of length and square footage, we’ve ranked them by their max hull health and cargo space.

All ships in Skull and Bones ranked by size

1) Vanguard – Snow

With 50,000 hull health and 80,000 cargo space, the Vanguard is the biggest ship in Skull and Bones, which makes sense as its the only Tank-type ship in the medium category. This ship is big and built to endure thanks to its Tenacity perk, which allows for almost instantaneous brace strength recovery.

2) Bombardier – Padewakang

The Bombardier Padewakang shares the same 70,000 cargo space number as the ship below it, but it just edges out its competition with a slightly bigger hull health number at 37,000. The Bombardier is one of the most destructive ships in the game, as its Detonate perk gives you the chance to trigger massive explosions and deal extra damage to structures.

3) Pyromaniac – Sambuk

The Sambuk is a big fiery menace on the seas, with 35,000 hull health and 70,000 cargo space. With its Scorched perk, you deal 5,000 additional burning damage when you light a ship Ablaze, which also spreads to all enemy ships within a 150m radius.

4) Hullbreaker – Brigantine

The Brigantine Hullbreaker is the smallest of the medium-size ships with a cargo space at 45,000, but it makes up for it with a 40,000 hull health. Hullbreaker, as the name suggests, is perfect for the players that like to ram into enemies, as its Bullhorn perk allows it to deal massive damage and applies Flooding to the enemy ship.

5) Defender – Hulk

You’d think a ship with the nickname Hulk would be the biggest in the whole game, but it is the biggest of the small-class ships with a hull health of 30,000 and a cargo space of 46,000. The Defender is the other Tank-style ship aside from the Vanguard.

6) Blaster – Sloop

The Blaster Sloop is one of the best options for choosing a ship to build after getting your starter one, but it’s also the biggest of the small DPS ships with a hull health of 25,000 and a cargo space of 40,000. Like the Bombardier, its strength comes from dealing explosive damage.

7) Firebrand – Barge

The Firebrand Barge is a little fiery ship with a hull health of 27,000 and a cargo space of 30,000. Like it fiery big brother the Pyromaniac, it’s strength comes from lighting ships Ablaze and spreading the fire to other ships.

8) Sentinel – Cutter

The long Support-style ship, the Sentinel is also one of the smaller ships in the game with a hull health of 21,000 and a cargo space of 26,000. Its Unburden perk lets it support ships with fast damage restoration during the tough fights.

9) Rammer – Bedar

The Rammer is the first ship you build in Skull and Bones, so naturally it’s the smallest outside of the makeshift raft you start on. The Rammer is perfectly capable as a starting ship with 22,000 hull health and 20,000 cargo space.

10) Dhow

The Dhow is the only ship that is classified as extra small, which makes sense given that it’s just a makeshift raft that you’re only going to use later on for hunting animals. It has a hull health of just 7,000 and a cargo space of 10,000.