How to get the Snow Vanguard blueprint in Skull and Bones

Players in Skull and Bones currently have a handful of medium-size ships they can work toward earning, and one of those is the Snow, a Tank ship that also goes by the name Vanguard.

There are three types of ships in Skull and Bones: a single Support ship, a handful of different DPS ships, and two Tank ships. Between Snow and the smaller Defender Hulk, the Snow is definitely the preferable option. It has the highest hull health of any current ship in the game, all the weapon slots, and the Tenacity perk that lets you rapidly recover Brace Strength much faster than any other ship.

This ship is built to endure, but you’re going to have to endure time and heavy costs before you can add the Snow to your arsenal.

Is the Snow Vanguard worth it in Skull and Bones?

The Snow Vanguard is a terrific option for attacking fortresses and completing other endgame content. While the DPS ships fly around and deal damage, and a Support ship repairs those around it, the Snow Vanguard can tank a massive amount of damage by bracing.

It’s a hefty cost for the blueprints and the ship, but once you’re up to the Infamy rank you need to be, you should have plenty of Silver regardless.

Snow Vanguard blueprint location in Skull and Bones

The Snow Vanguard blueprints can be purchased from the Shipwrecked Rogue merchant at the Khmoy Estate outpost in the northern part of the East Indies. Khmoy Estate is located in the Beruk Sea, north of the Telok Penjarah den. To reach Khmoy Estate, place a marker on “Beruk Sea” on your map and start from the Telok Penjarah den going north through the Gulf of Nakh.

Dot marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Shipwrecked Rogue will sell the Snow Vanguard blueprints for 10,560 Silver, but only if you’re Corsair I rank of Infamy.

Snow Vanguard required materials in Skull and Bones

That’s a pretty penny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Snow Vanguard blueprints, you can craft it by visiting the shipwright. Here are the materials you’ll need for the Snow Vanguard:

12 Juniper Planks

12 Zinc Ingots

12 Fine Abaka

13 Ironwood Planks

12 Steel Ingots

Two Sheet Glass

Two Screw Mechanisms

5,760 Silver

Almost all of these materials can be gathered in the East Indies region. Ironwood, Abaka, and Pure Iron can all be harvested nearby and refined into the necessary materials. Sheet Glass and Screw Mechanisms can be looted from Dutch ships in the area.