Category:
Skull and Bones

How to get the Snow Vanguard blueprint in Skull and Bones

Infinitely brace for impact.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 05:09 pm
Ships docked in Sainte-Anne in Skull and Bones.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players in Skull and Bones currently have a handful of medium-size ships they can work toward earning, and one of those is the Snow, a Tank ship that also goes by the name Vanguard.

Recommended Videos

There are three types of ships in Skull and Bones: a single Support ship, a handful of different DPS ships, and two Tank ships. Between Snow and the smaller Defender Hulk, the Snow is definitely the preferable option. It has the highest hull health of any current ship in the game, all the weapon slots, and the Tenacity perk that lets you rapidly recover Brace Strength much faster than any other ship.

This ship is built to endure, but you’re going to have to endure time and heavy costs before you can add the Snow to your arsenal.

Is the Snow Vanguard worth it in Skull and Bones?

The Snow Vanguard is a terrific option for attacking fortresses and completing other endgame content. While the DPS ships fly around and deal damage, and a Support ship repairs those around it, the Snow Vanguard can tank a massive amount of damage by bracing.

It’s a hefty cost for the blueprints and the ship, but once you’re up to the Infamy rank you need to be, you should have plenty of Silver regardless.

Snow Vanguard blueprint location in Skull and Bones

The Snow Vanguard blueprints can be purchased from the Shipwrecked Rogue merchant at the Khmoy Estate outpost in the northern part of the East Indies. Khmoy Estate is located in the Beruk Sea, north of the Telok Penjarah den. To reach Khmoy Estate, place a marker on “Beruk Sea” on your map and start from the Telok Penjarah den going north through the Gulf of Nakh.

The Khmoy Estate outpost, where the Snow Vanguard blueprints can be purchased, marked on the map in Skull and Bones.
Dot marks the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Shipwrecked Rogue will sell the Snow Vanguard blueprints for 10,560 Silver, but only if you’re Corsair I rank of Infamy.

Snow Vanguard required materials in Skull and Bones

The Snow Vanguard blueprints for sale from a merchant in Skull and Bones.
That’s a pretty penny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Snow Vanguard blueprints, you can craft it by visiting the shipwright. Here are the materials you’ll need for the Snow Vanguard:

  • 12 Juniper Planks
  • 12 Zinc Ingots
  • 12 Fine Abaka
  • 13 Ironwood Planks
  • 12 Steel Ingots
  • Two Sheet Glass
  • Two Screw Mechanisms
  • 5,760 Silver

Almost all of these materials can be gathered in the East Indies region. Ironwood, Abaka, and Pure Iron can all be harvested nearby and refined into the necessary materials. Sheet Glass and Screw Mechanisms can be looted from Dutch ships in the area.

related content
Read Article Where to find the Lost City of Prei in Skull and Bones
Pirate standing on the shores of Lost City of Prei
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find the Lost City of Prei in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Shellac in Skull and Bones
Image of a ship on dark waters in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Shellac in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get the Brigantine ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
Pirates working away on a ship in Skull and Bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get the Brigantine ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get the Cutter Sentinel blueprint in Skull and Bones
The Cutter ship on the seas at night in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get the Cutter Sentinel blueprint in Skull and Bones
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones
Se monster attacking a ship in Skull and Bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where to find the Lost City of Prei in Skull and Bones
Pirate standing on the shores of Lost City of Prei
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find the Lost City of Prei in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Shellac in Skull and Bones
Image of a ship on dark waters in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Shellac in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get the Brigantine ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
Pirates working away on a ship in Skull and Bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get the Brigantine ship blueprint in Skull and Bones
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get the Cutter Sentinel blueprint in Skull and Bones
The Cutter ship on the seas at night in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get the Cutter Sentinel blueprint in Skull and Bones
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones
Se monster attacking a ship in Skull and Bones
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Monstrous Tooth in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 14, 2024

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.