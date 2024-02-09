How to get the Bombardier Padewakang Ship blueprint in Skull and Bones

In Skull and Bones, you will get the opportunity to upgrade your small dhow after the tutorial, though after this you must begin to finance your own ships. The Bombardier is a powerful Padewakang class ship you might want to add to your fleet, with the right blueprint.

Recommended Videos

The Bombardier is likely the first medium-sized vessel you will unlock in Skull and Bones. This fast ship specializes in dealing high amounts of damage to enemies, as it is the first ship to include Stern and Auxiliary cannon positions along with a Detonate perk.

In order to build this monster DPS machine of a ship, you first need to find the blueprints and then the proper crafting materials. If you are trying to get the Bombardier Padewakang ship in Skull and Bones, this is what you need to do.

Where to get the Bombardier Padewakang Ship Blueprints in Skull and Bones

You can get the Bombardier Padewakang blueprints by visiting the Shipwright in Telok Penjara. Telok Penjara is the second major pirate city hub you will visit in Skull and Bones and is across the expansive Vast Sea region.

You need to cross the Vast Ocean to find this hidden pirate hub. Screenshot by Dot Esports. You need to cross the Vast Ocean to find this hidden pirate hub. Screenshot by Dot Esports. You need to cross the Vast Ocean to find this hidden pirate hub. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Vast Sea is an extremely dangerous, long patch of ocean that separates the Red Isle from the East Indies. The Vast Sea is not only filled with level eight to 10 enemy ships, but also contains massive storms and Rogue Waves which can quickly capsize your vessel. If you are able to cross this expanse however, you can get the Telok Penjara fast travel location.

The shipwright in Telok Penjara can sell you the blueprints and build your ship. Screenshot by Dot Esports. The shipwright in Telok Penjara can sell you the blueprints and build your ship. Screenshot by Dot Esports. The shipwright in Telok Penjara can sell you the blueprints and build your ship. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

From here, speak with the Shipwright located in the eastern part of the town. You are then able to purchase the Bombardier Padewakang ship blueprints for 5,280 silver so long as you are the Brigand Rank.

How to build the Bombardier Padewakang Ship Blueprints in Skull and Bones

Like all ships in Skull and Bones, you need both the blueprints and raw materials to create your desired ship. Below are all the resources that you will need to craft the Bombardier Padewakang:

x18 Ironwood Planks

x15 Fine Ramie

x15 Steel Ingots

x4 Shallac

x4 Crude Saltepeter

2,880 Silver

Once you have acquired these materials, you can speak with the same Shipwright in Telok Penjara to create your ship. If you are struggling to find any of these materials, I recommend you go into your ship blueprint and start tracking progress. This will show you areas on your overworld map where you can find the necessary resources, so long as you have already explored the area.