remove demons from your inventory in SMT V
How to remove Demons from stock in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

Make room for better demons.
Published: Jun 14, 2024 12:41 am

Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance boasts a varied compendium of recruitable Demons. While this may sound peachy, it’s actually a double-edged sword; what happens when you run out of demon stock?

As you make your way from one objective to the next in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance, you can’t ignore the hordes of demons. Not only because they’ll relentlessly drag you into battle, but also because the tantalizing chance to strike up a deal with them is just too tempting. Before you know it, your demon roster will be bursting at the seams, leaving you pondering the wisdom of having a trio of green Slimes shadowing your every move.

How to delete a Demon in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance

remove demons from your stock in SMT V Vengeance
Begone, useless demon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can remove a Demon from your demon stock in Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance from the Party section of the pause menu. Just hover over the unwanted demon and select Remove. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

  1. Open the pause menu with Esc on a keyboard or triangle on a controller.
  2. Select the Party tab from the left section.
  3. With the arrow keys or buttons, navigate to the demon you want to remove.
  4. While hovering over the demon you want to delete, choose the Remove option from the bottom right corner. This is Q on a keyboard and L1 on a controller.
  5. When the confirmation screen pops up, select Confirm to remove the demon in SMT V Vengeance.
Gone but not forgotten:

Removing a demon permanently deletes them from your Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance inventory, but keeps them in your Compendium.

If you’re looking to get extra demon space, consider learning the Divine Garrison Miracle or the Miracle that fuses demons together, instead of deleting a demon entirely.

