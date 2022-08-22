Where to customize vehicles in Saints Row (2022)

One of the best parts about the Saints Row and Grand Theft Auto games is the vehicles that players will use to fly across the streets and cause unfathomable property damage. Like any other modern game in this genre, Saints Row promises a wide range of vehicles and the ability to customize them to be the ride of your dreams.

Here’s all you need to know about where to customize vehicles in Saints Row.

How to customize vehicles in Saints Row

Screengrab via Volition

In the early parts of the game, the player takes on a full-time job as a member of a private security corporation. During a chaotic mission, the player will meet JR, or JimRob, who will then become a friend of the player. Once back in the open world, the player will see a quest in their Mission phone app called “A Piece of the Action.”

In short, the player has to get some car parts that were stolen from JR by the Idols. Once they’ve brought him the car parts, JR will build his garage and allow the player to use it to keep and modify vehicles. After this, players can customize their cars from any garage at the different bases or JR’s. At levels 5, 10, and 15, the player will unlock new upgrades for their Garage.

When the Garage is built, players will also earn access to the Cash app, which acts as a holding account for passively earned income from Ventures. You’ll also be able to take jobs from JR, which mostly entail stealing specific cars and bringing them back to him for the parts. Bringing him the first car will also unlock a new upgrade you can use on your vehicles.

That’s all you need to know about where players can customize their vehicles in Saints Row.