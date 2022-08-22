All Saints Row (2022) trophies and achievements

One of the best parts of being a gamer is the feeling when you do something interesting, and the game takes notice, be it with achievements or in-game rewards. Achievements work as a way to prove bragging rights, and they can help players get the absolute most out of their game. While getting all the challenges can be difficult, doing so proves that you’re one of the best.

The achievements in Saints Row range from the mundane stuff the player would do, like completing story missions. However, some of these quests will ask the player to do more complicated objectives to get them. Here are all the Saints Row trophies and achievements:

Optimized : Customize a weapon

: Customize a weapon The Mechanic : Fully upgrade a vehicle

: Fully upgrade a vehicle Showdown : Complete Showdown

: Complete Showdown Et tu? : Betrayed by a friend

: Betrayed by a friend Power Players : Unlock Criminal Empire Tier three

: Unlock Criminal Empire Tier three Work Ethic : Complete a criminal venture

: Complete a criminal venture Picking Fights : Defeat a miniboss from each faction

: Defeat a miniboss from each faction Quality Time : Complete all loyalty missions

: Complete all loyalty missions A Young Empire : Unlock Criminal Empire Tier two

: Unlock Criminal Empire Tier two Finders Keepers : Obtain five items in the Collectibles app

: Obtain five items in the Collectibles app Landlord : Place a criminal Venture

: Place a criminal Venture The Side Job : Complete a Side Hustle

: Complete a Side Hustle Making a Name : Named your criminal empire

: Named your criminal empire Wet Work : Completed a job on the Wanted app

: Completed a job on the Wanted app Performance Review : Get fired

: Get fired To the Nines : Open the Style app for the first time

: Open the Style app for the first time Tune Up : Customize a vehicle

: Customize a vehicle Wrecking Ball : Kill an enemy with a towed object

: Kill an enemy with a towed object First F#@!ing Day : Complete First F#@!ing Day

: Complete First F#@!ing Day Food for Thought : Stagger an enemy with a vending machine

: Stagger an enemy with a vending machine A Car Named Simone : Perform a quadruple backflip with Super Air Control

: Perform a quadruple backflip with Super Air Control Masters of Santa Ileso : Unlock Criminal Empire Tier four

: Unlock Criminal Empire Tier four Shopping Spree : Buy one item from every store

: Buy one item from every store The Collector : Obtain 85 items in the Collectibles app

: Obtain 85 items in the Collectibles app Hijacked : Get pulled out of a car by a pedestrian

: Get pulled out of a car by a pedestrian Chaos Tamer : Defeat all members of the Idols Collective

: Defeat all members of the Idols Collective Untouchable : Complete 10 Crimes of Opportunity

: Complete 10 Crimes of Opportunity Armor Piercing : Kill a tank driver with the Quantum Aperture

: Kill a tank driver with the Quantum Aperture It’s a Bird : Complete all wingsuit challenges

: Complete all wingsuit challenges Took It to the Limit : Reach the maximum level

: Reach the maximum level Challenge Accepted : Complete 25 challenges

: Complete 25 challenges Tourist : Complete the photo scavenger hunt

: Complete the photo scavenger hunt Always be Hustling : Complete all Side Hustles

: Complete all Side Hustles Kitted Out : Fully upgrade a weapon

: Fully upgrade a weapon Heard You Like Wheels : Unlock all vehicle special upgrades

: Unlock all vehicle special upgrades All Mine : Complete all 15 districts in Santo Ileso

: Complete all 15 districts in Santo Ileso Prankster : Prank a co-op partner

: Prank a co-op partner Smooth Moves : Buy two emotes

: Buy two emotes The Professional : Complete all jobs on the Wanted app

: Complete all jobs on the Wanted app Statement Pieces : Customize a weapon, a vehicle, a clothing item, and your skin with a Cutting Edge material

: Customize a weapon, a vehicle, a clothing item, and your skin with a Cutting Edge material Free Refills : Refill the boost bar three times in a row with Infinite Boost

: Refill the boost bar three times in a row with Infinite Boost Neighborly : Complete five districts in Santo Ileso

: Complete five districts in Santo Ileso Fiesta Tiem: Hit a launched Piñata with a Piñata Stick

While most of these challenges can be completed just by playing the game, some require you to unlock other items first. Players will unlock these items to complete these achievements by playing through the missions and different ventures.