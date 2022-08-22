How to customize your character in Saints Row (2022)

One of the best parts about the Saints Row series is that players are free to create whatever Boss they see fit to run the organization. Whether they want to represent themselves or cosplay as their favorite character from another franchise, there are countless options for your character and how they look in Saints Row.

Here’s all the information you need about customizing your character in Saints Row.

Where to customize your character in Saints Row

After starting a new game, you’ll be taken to the character customization screen. Here you’ll be able to fully customize your character from head to toe and everything in between. When finished, you’ll leave this menu and get through the intro parts of the game before you’re first introduced to your apartment. Once in your apartment, you can go to the closet to customize your clothes and look.

From that point on, you’ll be able to go to any closet or the Style app on your phone to change how your Saint looks. You’re never limited on how or when you can customize your character, short of cutscenes, and other important moments. This allows the player to change their character’s personality or how they look at nearly any moment.

Players will unlock new costumes simply by completing Missions and Ventures in the game. They can also unlock new cosmetic pieces by finding the different shops around Santo Ileso that sell various clothes and accessories for the player. The game has many different styles, ranging from leather suit chic to stuff you’d find at a local Old Navy.