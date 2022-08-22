All Saints Row (2022) Factions

As a gang leader, it’s always wise to know what kind of competition you’ll face during your business. In Saints Row, a couple of new factions solely aim to take out The Saints before their business can get off the ground. Luckily, the boss and crew have the tools to stand up and fend off the competition.

Here’s all the information about the different factions in Saints Row.

All Saints Row factions explained

Screengrab via Volition

There are a few different powerful factions on the streets of Santo Ileso that are looking to gain or sustain their power. There are many moving parts in this new city, whether The Saints with their humble beginnings or Marshall and their military might.

The Saints

Started by a group of misfits who were tired of waiting for the good life to come to them, The Saints are a group of purple-clad criminals that know how to make a buck. The Saints prioritize showmanship and being a welcome place where anyone can live happily.

The gang is headed by the player, the Boss, in whatever form they decide. The group comprises three of the Boss’s closest friends, Neenah, Eli, and Kevin. Kevin used to work for the Idols Collective and Neenah for Los Panteros, so they come with plenty of experience to help The Saints rise to greatness.

The Idols

These cyberpunk roleplayers are donned in neon paint and led by two figures in bright suits called the Collective. The Idols believe that everything should be free and that anything they want can be taken, as it was created in a broken system. The game sees them tripping over their belief system more than once as they justify their actions.

Another important part of The Idols is that they throw the craziest parties, second to the Saints only. Kevin was involved with the Idols because he wanted to be a DJ and serve delicious food at the gang’s different parties. The Idols don’t take him leaving lightly, threatening his life multiple times.

Los Panteros

This gang is headed by tough guy Sergio and seems to value vanity in their cars and other possessions. It seems like Los Panteros is just as eager as the Saints to rise above the competition and prove something, likely making them just a rung above the Saints when they start. As time goes on, Sergio doesn’t take being disrespected laying down.

Neenah became involved with Los Panteros shortly after driving her project car from Guatemala. As the game progresses, players will learn more about what’s important to the gang and how to hit them where it hurts.

Marshall

Marshall, named for the titular man, is a corporate army that is willing to do damage to whoever the highest bidder wants. The group is a capable force of trained recruits; the player even starts out as one at the beginning of the game. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work out for Marshall’s troops, who seem to lose dozens each mission.

The player was lucky they were fired after a mission gone wrong and not a casualty down the road. The Boss will learn more about the Marshall company and how to take them down using their own methods.