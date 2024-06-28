Trading is one of the key ways to earn a profit and get vital items like scrolls in Blox Fruits. As such, knowing how to trade will significantly improve your experience and gameplay, especially if you can get a good deal on scrolls to enchant your weapons.

How to trade in Blox Fruits, explained

The Cafe is in the Kingdom of Rose. Image via Blox Fruit Wiki.

There are only two places you can go to trade in Blox Fruits:

Cafe (big yellow building)—Second Sea (recommended level is 700). Mansion—Third Sea (recommended level is 1,500).

Because of these limits, you need to be at least level 700 to trade. The Cafe and Mansion, being Safe Zones, provide a secure trading environment. This means you can focus on trades without worrying about players starting fights. You will find critical non-player characters (NPCs) and players wanting to trade in these safe areas.

Once you’ve found someone you’d like to trade with, follow these five easy steps to trade:

Sit down at one of the trading tables. Wait for someone to join you at the trading table. When both players are seated, a trade window will appear. You will add the items you want to trade on the left side of the trade box. On the right side, you will see what the player is willing to offer you in exchange for your item. The value difference percentage is at the bottom of the message. For trades, this value difference must be below 40 percent. The exception is with specific Gamepasses, where it can extend to 100 percent. If you’re happy with the trade, click “accept.” Once both players accept, you’ll trade. Your new items will be in your inventory.

If you can’t trade, it may be because you or the person you’d like to trade with needs more space in your inventories. So, be sure you have room in your inventory before you start trading.

So, if you have a bunch of fruits to get rid of or want to make some money and get valuable items, this is what you need to know about Blox Fruits trading.

