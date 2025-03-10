How to catch boots, rocket fuel, and Speedcore in Fisch

Here is the way to get these secret items.

Dr. Crookspine has been working hard in his laboratory in Fisch, and players have a quest to get the Glimmersuit boots.

Roblox’s Fisch brings in multiple quests through its regular updates, and the Oil Rig location near Roslit has finally added a new challenge for players to collect three essential supplies for Dr. Crookspine to make his first invention. These boots give you a massive advantage when swimming, increasing your speed.

Boots, Rocket fuel, and Speedcore locations in Fisch, listed

Meet with Crookspine NPC at the Oil Rig’s lab. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike secret fish, these items don’t have any bait or weather conditions you can follow to catch them faster. Instead, you’ll need to rely on your luck to catch these items quickly. All of them come with a small negative progress speed penalty of 20 percent, so you need to have good mid-game fishing rods to reel them.

Here is a table for the best areas to get these secret items:

Secret Items Location Boots

Ocean (Stay away from any nearby islands and fish in the open waters while sitting on your fish to catch this secret fish.) Rocket Fuel

Mushgrove Swamp (You can fish in the Alligator Swamp or around the Mushgrove Island rivers.) Speedcore

Sunstone Island (Find the Shipwright NPC of the Suntone Island and you can fish here to get the Speedcore.)

I’ve had a tough time catching these secret items, but luck definitely goes a long way. You can increase the server luck by spending some Robux or using an Aurora Totem at night. There are also certain NPCs like Merlin, who give you a luck boost after paying them some currency.

If you still can’t hook these rare items, make sure to grind for the late-game fishing rods like the Heaven’s Rod, Seraphic Rod, or even the Kraken Rod, which comes with huge luck stats. You can also enchant these rods with the Divine or Immortal enchant at the Keeper’s Altar, boosting your luck on the fishing rods. You can even stack baits such as Truffle Worm, Weird Algae, and Fish Head to get more consistent results.

Next up, you can read our guides to know about all eggs and their rewards and get the Blessed Song enchant in Fisch.

