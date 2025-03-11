Timeskip Hinoto is one of the strongest new additions to Volleyball Legends. Get him while you can.

Volleyball Legends has introduced the highly anticipated Timeskip Hinoto who is available in the game for the next two weeks. Timeskip Hinoto is a reference to the legendary final iteration of Hinata Shoyo from Haikyuu! after the timeskip. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Timeskip Hinoto in Volleyball Legends.

Recommended Videos

How to unlock Timeskip Hinoto in Volleyball Legends

You can unlock Timeskip Hinoto by using spins in Volleyball Legends. Open the main menu, and click on the Style option at the bottom to access the Style Rolling menu. There are two kinds of spins, default spins and Lucky Spins. Timeskip Hinoto is a Secret Type Style so the odds of getting him are 0.5 percent from a default Spin and 5 percent from a Lucky Spin. So it’s highly reccomended to use your Lucky Spins to get Timeskip Hinoto. Make sure you’re selecting Timeskip Hinoto to increase your odds of getting him.

Low odds but not impossible. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t have Lucky Spins, you should definitely check out the latest Volleyball Legends codes and get a bunch of freebies including Lucky Spins. Note that Timeskip Hinoto is a limited style in Volleyball Legends for only two weeks. After this the style will be removed from the pity system. The new pity system will ensure that you get a Timeskip Hinoto within 400 spins. The first 200 pity gives you a 50 percent chance of getting Timeskip Hinoto and the second one will guarantee a Timeskip Hinoto style. So if you can somehow save up 400 rolls, you’re guaranteed a Timeskip Hinoto.

Track your pity. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Timeskip Hinoto stats and abilities

Here is a breakdown of all of Timeskip Hinoto’s stats and abiltiies.

Block – 50 percent

Jump -100 percent (Spike Changes)

Speed -100 percent

Bump – 50 percent

Serve – 95 percent

Spike – 100 percent

Dive – 50 percent

Set – 50 percent

Timeskip Hinoto has max spike, jump and speed stats making him extremely lethal as your team’s Ace. His serve is also very powerful with a 95 percent stat that will let you easily secure service aces. Last but not least, he has a unique ability that lets him charge up a Super Spiker just by running in a straight line and jumping just like his anime counterpart. The Super Spiker is incredibly powerful and will usually get you a point.

For more Roblox guides, you should also check out our Volleyball Legends tier list and also check out our Verse Piece specs tier list.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy