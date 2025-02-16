Volleyball Legends tier list: All Styles and Abilities ranked

The Style and Ability you’re running in Volleyball Legends (previously known as Haikyuu Legends) on Roblox determines your strengths on the volleyball court—with a few standing out from the rest by a mile.

There are 21 Styles in Volleyball Legends, which offer unique stats for eight different attributes: Block, Bump, Dive, Jump, Serve, Set, Speed and Spike. Aside from the Styles, you can also unlock a rechargeable Ability from the 10 available options that offer unique buffs for a short duration (until you touch the ball or the ability bar runs out).

Additionally, each Style and Ability has a rarity that determines its chance of dropping while spinning—Common, Rare, Legendary, and Godly. The Legendary and Godly are undoubtedly some of the best in the game, with most offering incredible stats for key attributes like Serve, Block, Jump, and Spike.

With that in mind, here’s our Volleyball Legends tier list, ranking all the Styles and Abilities from best to worst.

Volleyball Legends Styles and Abilities tier list

The total points you earn in every match depend on your spikes, saves, blocks, bumps, and sets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Our tier lists below include the Secret rolls for Styles and Abilities, Sanu and Minus Tempo, respectively. As their rarity suggests, they’re by far the best in their class, but extremely hard to get, even with Lucky Spins.

Tier Styles Stats S Sanu, Bokuto, Uchishima, Kageyomo A Oigawa, Kuzee, Yabu B Yomomute, Sagafura, Tsuzichiwa, Azamena C Kosumi, Nichinoya, Ojiri, Iwaezeni, Saguwuru, Hinoto, Tonoko D Kito, Yamegushi, Haibo

Tier Abilities S Minus Tempo A Boom Jump, Curve Spike, Moonball, Redirection Jump, Zero Gravity B Super Sprint, Steel Block C Rolling Thunder D Team Spirit

Best Styles in Volleyball Legends: S and A-tier

Style Why its one of the best Bokuto Aside from Sanu, the Secret Style, Bokuto is the only character who offers maxed-out stats for three key skills—Block, Jump, and Spike. On top of this, his serve is also exceptional, making him one of the best overall picks in Volleyball Legends. Uchishima Similar to Bokuto in all the departments, with only one lackluster skill being his service. Kageyomo Inspired by the King of the Court, Kageyama, from the anime, it makes sense that he’s a well-rounded player with maxed points for setting the ball. While players in regular matches rarely set the ball for others to spike, Ranked mode dropped with Update 6 on Feb. 11, where teamplay is of the utmost importance, and setting the ball guarantees you better spikes. Sanu Offers four maxed-out stats, with a new skill called Tilt, unlocked only for Sanu. With the new ability, you can manually tilt your character to add more power to your spikes. For example, pressing W while jumping to a spike will tilt your character forward (your head going downward) to drive the ball to make contact with the ground faster. On top of this, the sideways tilt (using A and D keys) makes your hitbox slightly bigger, helping you block the ball better. Oigawa Monstrous serve and jump, as both the stats are maxed out. Additionally, provides amazing setting and blocking capabilities. However, being a Godly Style, like Bokuto and Kageyomo, it’s tough to pull (0.5 percent chance). Kuzee His speed holds him back from hanging with the best Styles in Volleyball Legends. It’s best to run Kuzee as a frontline to make the most out of his impressive jump, block, and spike capabilities. Yabu A great receiver (defensive presence) on the court, allowing you to save most of the incoming spikes by being quick on his feet.

In a full lobby, you rarely get to serve (especially when you’re not scoring points), and any Style with above-average service gets the job done if you know how to time the ball. I recommend counting to three seconds after you toss the ball to serve, as it guarantees aces if you’re serving at the right corner of the court.

With Ranked mode now available (at level 15), teamplay is on the rise. I recommend mastering your role to ensure everyone in your team shines. For example, a good setter can change the course of the match, but hardly anyone sets the balls for others—as they would instead spike the ball themselves. In the process, at least three to four players jump at the same time and area, leaving the rest of the court open for the opponents to target.

Additionally, a good defender is equally rare as everyone, once again, is always busy spiking. Simply put, if your opponent hardly scores, you increase your chances of winning by leaps and bounds.

B-tier Styles

None of the four Styles in our B-tier, Yomomute, Sagafura, Tsuzichiwa, and Azamena, offer exceptional skills compared to the S and A-tier ones—where you’ll find the best setters, servers, and defensive options in Volleyball Legends. Additionally, one or two stats like Serve or Speed are underwhelming for these four Styles, making them a liability against better opponents.

In short, the B-tier Styles serve you well until you have enough money to fill up the pity bar and roll a high-rarity Style like Oigawa or Bokuto.

C-tier Styles

This tier mostly comprises Common and Rare Styles offering below-average stats for most primary attributes. For example, Kosumi has an abysmal serve and average spike, with his movement speed and block also being right average—-making him the only Legendary you would want to avoid while spinning.

D-tier Styles

Steer clear of the Styles in the D-tier at all costs. Don’t worry, though; if you’re a beginner, you can grind a couple of hours to unlock better picks. You get three free rolls the first time you dive into the game, and you can always use Volleyball Legends codes to redeem free rewards.

Best Abilities in Volleyball Legends: S and A-tier

Timing is everything. Image via Volleyball Legends on Roblox

Unlike the Styles, the Abilities in Volleyball Legends need to recharge. Every time you touch the ball, your Ability bar fills around 6 percent. Additionally, you need to be quick after activating your Ability, as it’s only active for a few seconds. With everyone on the court looking to spike and touch the ball at all times, it’s crucial to time your abilities consistently to ensure you get the most out of them.

Ability Why its one of the best Minus Tempo If you’re an anime fan, you must’ve seen Kageyama and Hinata’s lethal combo—the ball set perfectly by Kageyama to Hinata’s right hand for a lightning-fast spike. Similarly, Minus Tempo lets you instantly set the ball to your spiker, guaranteeing you a point each time, as the spike is almost impossible to block. With the Minus Tempo being a sure shot point scorer, it undoubtedly takes the crown among all the Abilities in Volleyball Legends; however, like Sanu, it’s a Secret roll, making it extremely hard to unlock.

Boom Jump A beginner-friendly Ability that’s super easy to get and use. As the name suggests, it improves your jump height considerably upon activation, allowing you to defend or block the ball easily near the net. Additionally, higher jumps also let you spike and serve better. Curve Spike Lets you curve the serve or spike in any direction, making it a tough ask for your opponents to block. Considering how easy this ability makes scoring points, it can be snuck into the S-tier; however, a good enemy receiver can adapt quickly to curved spikes. Moonball Bumps the ball to the court’s ceiling with rocket speed. The ball then drops with great speed as well, going well past the blockers to the back side of the court. Moonball’s unpredictability makes it one of the best Abilities in Volleyball Legends.

Redirection Jump Lets you turn your body to change the direction of your spike. It’s a super effective Ability but requires precision and timing. Zero Gravity Set Lets you set a floating ball for anyone in your team, including you, to smash the perfect spike.

B-tier Abilities

Both abilities in the B-tier are average, with no considerable buffs to make game-winning moves. While Super Sprint temporarily increases your movement speed, it’s only suitable for defensive purposes and provides negligible impact while spiking.

On the other hand, the Steel Block allows you to drive the ball forward while blocking near the net quickly; however, timing is of the utmost importance while using this ability, which makes it a challenge, especially for beginners.

C and D-tier Abilities

It’s best to use your free spins as early as you can to unlock a Legendary or Godly Ability in Volleyball Legends rather than use Rolling Thunder or Team Spirit. Rolling Thunder offers an instant dive to bump the ball, and Team Spirit lets you buff your teammates’ movement speed for a short time.

However, both the abilities in an actual match offer next to no impact. In short, if you’re running an impressive Style like Bokuto already, these abilities won’t help you have the upper hand over your opponents.

