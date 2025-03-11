Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition release countdown: Exact start time and date

If you have what it takes to challenge other Roblox players in a competition to test your skill and talent, try Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition. You could be in with a chance of winning $1,000,000 by outplaying some of the best Roblox players in the world. Find out below when and how to get involved with Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition.

Get some practice in right now before Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition goes live on March 13, 2025. The competition runs from March 13 to 24, with the grand finale happening on April 4, 2025. Check out our timer below for the precise release date and time.

Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition event countdown

How to sign up for Roblox The Hunt Mega Edition

To register your interest, visit the Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition immersive hub and click Notify Me.

Players must be aged 13 or over to join the contest, and anyone between 13 and 17 years old has to get their parent or guardian’s permission to compete for the grand prize at Roblox HQ. You can join in with the Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition on any platform—mobile, PC, console, and VR—although some of the related experiences won’t be available on every platform.

Do you have what it takes? Image via Roblox

There will be a dedicated Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition event hub where you can explore all 25 Roblox experiences to participate in. Each experience has its own quest you can complete to earn tokens, with items to unlock in the event hub as you progress.

The Robox: The Hunt Mega Final will be live-streamed, and to be in this amazing finale, you must be in the top 10 of all players who participate in the event. The top 10 players will travel to the Roblox HQ in California to compete against each other for the grand prize of $1 million.

Even if you are not sure you can make it to the top 10 of all players, you can still win all kinds of rare digital rewards by participating, including Node Rabbit Ears, Droid Antennae Antlers, Spiral Horns of the Influencer, and more.

You can start honing your skills in some of the confirmed Roblox experiences:

Jump in to try out any of the experiences above to test and see if you might have what it takes to win Roblox: The Hunt Mega Edition.

