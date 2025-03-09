Roblox’s Fisch has multiple islands to explore, but one location called the Oil Rig has only just now gotten a quest. The Crookspine NPC needs three essential items to finish the Glimmersuit boots.

These are a new addition to the game that launched with the 2X XP or “eggs” update. They let you travel or swim faster and even jump higher than normal, but getting them could be an arduous task.

How to get Glimmersuit Boots in Fisch, explained

Get in the Oil Rig lab to find the Crookspine NPC and get the quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get your hands on the Glimmersuit Boots in Fisch, meet with the Crookspine NPC at the Oil Rig. Unlike other major areas in the game, it isn’t marked, so go to Roslit Bay and drive toward the right side of the point of interest to find the area.

Dock your boat and find the Shipwright. There is a rope behind him. Climb it to get on top of the Oil Rig to spot the laboratory. Enter and take two consecutive right turns to find the Crookspine NPC in his lab along with the Glimmersuit Boots kept next to him.

Once you interact with him, Crookspine tells you to find three important items—the Speed Core, Boots, and Rocket Fuel—to make Glimmersuit Boots. All are secret rarity, and when you ask him where to find them, the NPC only gives generic responses.

Starting with the Speed Core item, you can only find it by fishing in Sunstone Island. You can find the Boots by fishing in the ocean; simply keep fishing in the open waters to get them. Lastly, get the Rocket Fuel in the Mushgrove Swamp area.

Here is the final prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These items are even harder to get than the secret fish in the game, as they don’t have any preferred weather or baits. However, you can increase your server luck using Robux: Go to the Merlin NPC at Sunstone Island to spend your in-game currency and speed up the process.

You can also use Heaven’s Rod or any other similar tools with high luck stats and combine them with baits that give you luck. After fishing out all three items, make your way back to Crookspine, who will give you the Glimmersuit Boots in return. The character also tells you to watch out for more inventions in the future, which might suggest more types of equipment coming from him in the future.

