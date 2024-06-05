Anime Defenders, just like most Roblox games, is very grindy. You grind for XP, Evolution Items, and especially Gems, the main currency in the game. While the game expects each player to grind (or buy) Gems, there are ways how we can trade Gems with other players.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to trade Gems in Anime Defenders.

Can you trade Gems in Anime Defenders?

You can’t trade Gems directly in Roblox Anime Defenders, but there is a way to give Gems to your friends. Anime Defenders does have a Trade option, but it’s only for units and evolution items. Fortunately, there is a method that makes trading Gems in Anime Defenders very much possible.

How to trade Gems with other players in Anime Defenders

Normally, you can’t trade for Gems in Anime Defenders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can trade Gems in Anime Defenders by making your friend “sell a unit to you” for Gems.

Here are two ways to trade Gems.

How to give Gems in Anime Defenders

You can buy/sell units to exchange Gems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this to work, you must be at least level 10, and your friend must be at least level 15. Level 10 is required to trade and enter the Trade area, and level 15 is required to open a stall in the trade area.

Visit the Trade area in Anime Defenders (it’s on the left when you log in to the game.) Your friend also needs to visit the Trade area as level 15 and have a few shiny units they don’t need (Shiny Rare ones will do just fine.) Wait for your friend to open a stall and have them list their units for the maximum price. Buy the units from your friend’s stall. Your friend will receive the Gems.

How to receive Gems in Anime Defenders

There’s a limit to how much Gems you can get per unit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For this method to work, you need to be level 15, and a friend who wants to give you Gems needs to be level 10.

Visit the Trade area with your friend and open a stall. List any Shiny unit you have for their maximum price. Have your friend buy your units. You will receive the Gems.

As you can see, it’s not a traditional way to trade currencies, but it is very efficient and easy to do. The only limitation is that some units have a maximum sell price, so you can’t trade for too many Gems. Hopefully, the developer will add a new trading method in the future, but until then, the stall is the only method we have.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy