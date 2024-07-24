How to repair Robo Bear in Bee Swarm Simulator

It’s Beesmas in Bee Swarm Simulator, and that means it’s time for limited-time quests and challenges. Among them are Robo Bear challenges, but to unlock them, you first need to repair Robo Bear. Here’s how to repair the Robo Bear in Bee Swarm Simulator.

Where is Robo Bear in Bee Swarm Simulator?

Don’t try doing the Robo Bear quest until you have at least 30 bees. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Robo bear in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator is located just above the Sunflower field on the right side when facing the Bee hives. You need to finish the first few quests to unlock the glider and other tools that help you reach it.

We recommend you don’t attempt to repair Robo Bear until you have at least 30 Bees, because you will need that many for the next step.

Bee Swarm Simulator: How to repair Robo Bear

Talk to Robo Bear. It tells you to install drives into the Robo Bear unit, so that’s what we need to do. Follow these steps to get all the drives for Robo Bear:

On the opposite side of Robo Bear, there is a barrier (which you need 30 Bees to cross) . Go through this barrier and immediately turn left to find a computer .

. Go through this barrier and . Behind the computer is a Broken Drive . Collect it.

. Collect it. Take the Broken Drive to Science Bear (it is diagonal to the barrier you’ve just entered, and you can simply glide to it).

(it is diagonal to the barrier you’ve just entered, and you can simply glide to it). Science Bear gives you the quest “Repair the White Drive” which has you do random tasks around the field. Finish all the quests.

which has you do random tasks around the field. Finish all the quests. After you finish the quest and get the White Drive, you need to get the Red Drive

Visit Panda Bear and accept the quest “Ready for the Red Drive?” Again, finish the quest requirements and turn in the quest.

Again, finish the quest requirements and turn in the quest. Next, visit Dapper Bear and finish the quest “Barter for the Blue Drive.”

After completing Dapper Bear’s quest, make your way back to Science Bear with all three drives.

with all three drives. Start and finish the “Corrupting the Glitched Drive” quest (this will also unlock the Robo Bear challenges).

(this will also unlock the Robo Bear challenges). Take all the drives back to Robo Bear and finish the quest .

. Pat yourself on the back because you did one of the longest questlines in Bee Swarm Simulator.

