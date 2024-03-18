There are plenty of rewards to earn during Roblox’s The Hunt event, but first, you’ll need to get your hands on some badges. One of these badges can be found in Steep Steps.

Recommended Videos

Steep Steps is a Roblox game that gives you a ladder and challenges you to climb to the very top of the map. This might sound easy, but once you see the terrain you need to climb, it’s going to be instantly clear this isn’t a layup.

Still, if you’re ready to go and have The Hunt badges on your mind then Steep Steps should be your next stop. Here’s what you need to know about claiming this badge.

How to get Roblox The Hunt Badge in Steep Steps

Find the artifacts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Claiming The Hunt badge in Steep Steps might be the hardest of all as it requires you to traverse a very challenging course. Using your ladder, you must climb to the top of the Tori Trial while collecting a total of five artifacts along your way.

You can jump straight into this tricky Roblox mission from the moment you join Steep Steps. Once you’re in, here’s what you need to do:

Go to the Tori Trial either by walking through the arch or teleporting from the bonfire. Speak to the Metaverse Samurai and take on The Hunt mission. Start climbing directly behind the Samurai. Use your ladder not just to climb up but also as a bridge to cross gaps. You will find the artifacts on the floor as you climb, make sure to pick these up. Keep climbing higher following the path. Once you’ve got all five artifacts teleport back to the spawn. Speak to the Metaverse Samurai. Choose to play or skip the cutscene. You’ll now have your The Hunt badge.

We understand this may be tricky, but with enough determination, you should be able to get it done eventually. Fortunately, some tips can assist your efforts.

Use the ladder as a bridge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dropping your ladder doesn’t have to halt your progress. If you don’t want to buy a new one there are many other Roblox players climbing the zone, so you can actually just tag along and use their ladders to keep progressing.

With this in mind, climbing with a team of Roblox friends is a great way to do it (and it’s super fun playing together too). This way will allow you to take advantage of multiple ladders and increase your chances of reaching the time and therefore claiming this badge. That said, this is still very doable solo so if you can’t team up don’t fret; you’ll be able to get this done anyway.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more