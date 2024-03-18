Roblox is currently holding The Hunt, a cross-game event that sees players complete challenges to earn badges. One of the many games that’s hosting a badge is Slap Battles, but if you don’t know where to look you probably won’t find it.

During The Hunt event players can collect badges and redeem them to get unique rewards. Each world hosting a badge has a different way that players can earn it and Slap Battles might be one of the most tricky. Don’t fret! It is doable, you’ll just need to be looped in. Here’s what you need to do before you can get The Hunt badge in Slap Battles.

How to get Roblox The Hunt badge in Slap Battles

Help the Hitman. Image via Roblox

Getting The Hunt badge in Roblox Slap Battles is quite tricky as, unlike others, this one requires you to have played the game before. Ultimately what you need to do is return the Hitman’s trinket.

To do this you must first have the large glove unlocked, so make sure you’ve played enough of Slap Battles to do this. Once you have it unlocked, follow these steps to get and complete The Hunt mission in Slap Battles.

From the lobby head down the ladder into the sewer. Speak to the Hitman and take the mission “A Hunt for the Hunter.” Head back up the ladder and enter the Normal Arena. Now inside head towards the castle. This will require you to cross using the floating island. Once at the castle hop down next to the canon and you will notice a hole in the wall. Insert your hand into this hole and you’ll receive a shovel. Use the shovel to dig up the X’s from across the arena. One selected at random will have a chest inside. Open the chest and return to the Hitman with his trinket.

That’s it! If you’ve done this correctly you should now have earned Roblox The Hunt badge in Slap Battles. As mentioned, this will take some time as you can only get the shovel with the large globe, but it’s all worth it to claim that badge.

