There’s no better time to explore new Roblox worlds than right now as The Hunt event continues to rage on. During this time, players can find and collect hidden badges which can then be redeemed for unique rewards.

One game that is currently hosting a badge is Dragon Adventures. If you like flying around and experiencing life with a pet dragon then this is certainly the game for you, and even if it isn’t, it’s still a great way to earn a badge for The Hunt.

How to get Roblox The Hunt badge in Dragon Adventures

It’s time to help the dragons. Image via Roblox

Earning The Hunt badge in Dragon Adventures is extremely easy and it’s not something you need to have played the game before to get. All you’ll need to do is hop into a lobby, and then follow this process to complete The Hunt and earn your badge:

Locate the Mother Dragon by looking around the town for The Hunt logo. Start her mission to find Father Dragon and follow the arrow to the location. Speak to Father Dragon. Take out the enemy corrupted monsters and twisted beasts. Head through the portal to Volcano World. Head to The Hunt logo by flying and chat to the NPC. Go into the cave and destroy the enemies to receive a key. Use the key to open the locked door. Eliminate the enemies to rescue the eggs. Break the cage around the egg. Collect the egg by completing the quick-time event. Teleport back to the Mother Dragon and return the egg.

Once you’ve completed these steps you will have earned your Dragon Adventures badge for The Hunt in Roblox. You should have had too much trouble completing this quest, but if you do you can always bring a friend in to help you out.

Now you’ve got an easy one, there’s still plenty more hidden The Hunt badges to gather from all across the dozens of Roblox modes, so don’t stop now!

