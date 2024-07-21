How to get Neonberries fast in Bee Swarm Simulator

Neonberries are essential Treats in Bee Swarm Simulator. As players progress through the game, the demand for these berries increases since they’re a requirement for Purple Potions, Super Smoothies, Swirled Wax, and more.

The real challenge in obtaining Neonberries is finding them in bulk. While some players might have a handful of Neonberries in their inventories, the need for them may suddenly rise and you might find yourself looking for a dozen Neonberries in Roblox.

Some methods of acquiring Neonberry are more efficient than others. If you’re looking to get the most Neon Berries in the shortest time possible, you can prioritize the following methods to stack them up.

How do you get Neonberries fast in Bee Swarm Simulator?

Lots to do in Bee Swarm Simulator with many rewards attached. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Neonberries fast in Bee Swarm Simulator, you can focus on doing the following activities:

Meteor Showers

Puffshrooms

Pesticide Planter

Robo Bear Challenge

Ant Challenge

Donate Wobbly Looker Bee, Traffic Light, or Atom Symbol Stickers to the Sticker Stack.

Among these methods, Meteor Showers and Puffshrooms have become the go-to choices for many Bee Swarm Simulator players hunting for Neonberries. Many of these activities are designed for multiple players, so you can team up with friends or other community members to farm Neonberries together.

One of the easiest and most passive ways to acquire Neon Berries is by keeping an eye out for Bee Swarm Simulator‘s codes to redeem. You can effortlessly get more Neonberries without any grinding if you slam in a code when they are made available.

While these methods are effective for obtaining Neonberries, some of the activities have cooldowns. To maximize your Neonberry acquisition, you should prioritize rotating between these activities based on their cooldown timers. This rotation strategy ensures you’re constantly engaged in berry-producing tasks, minimizing downtime and maximizing your Neonberry income.

Alternative ways to get Neonberries in Bee Swarm Simulator

Just playing the game is enough to accumulate Neonberries, but may not be enough to farm them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are also less reliable sources for getting Neonberries in Bee Swarm Simulator. There’s a low chance of Neonberries dropping from certain mobs like rhino beetles, ladybugs, mantises, and even tougher opponents like the King Beetle, Stump Snail, Mondo Chick, and Coconut Crab.

Additionally, farming in fields such as the Blue Flower Field, Pineapple Patch, Mountain Top Field, and Pine Tree Forest has a low chance of yielding Neonberries, as does harvesting leaves in these areas, according to the game’s wiki.

