How to get a Legendary/Mythical Grimoire in Grimoires Era

In Grimoires Era on Roblox, you can go on an adventure as if you were reliving the anime Black Clover. You can obtain items, partake in different quests, and create an avatar that suits your personality.

If you want to acquire the legendary and mythical grimoire, you’ll need to follow these steps.

What is the Legendary Grimoire in Grimoires Era?

In Grimoires Era, you can find a legendary grimoire or Mythical grimoire. These grimoires are earned through a gacha mechanic where you’ll need to spin to win. You should be at least level 30.

Obtaining a legendary and mythical grimoire is difficult, so don’t be disappointed if you end up with something common. Grimoires are items you can use in battle to deal plenty of damage against enemies. The higher your combat level is, the higher your grimoires should be. Be sure to swap out your grimoires as you advance to maximize your damage output.

When you start to collect grimoires that are legendary or mythical you will be able to unleash lots of power.

Where is the Grimoire Dealer in Grimoires Era?

In Grimoires Era, you can find a legendary grimoire by speaking to the Grimoire Dealer located at Grimoire Tower. To obtain your first grimoire, speak to the NPC dealer left of the spawn point.

Follow the path until you have found an NPC named “Quest Giver 1.” You can either accept the quest or ignore it if you want to miss out on experience. Walk past this NPC and look for the Grimoire Dealer.

From there, you’ll need to:

Locate a sign on the right straight ahead of the NPC “Quest Giver 1”

Turn left on the path

Go down the path heading right

Cross the bridge

Pass the NPC nearby

Cross a second bridge

Locate Grimoire Tower surrounded by a green haze

Head inside to find the Grimoire Dealer

When you interact with the Grimoire Dealer you’ll be able to spin for a grimoire. There is a 0.9 percent chance you can spin for a legendary grimoire and a 0.1 percent chance to spin for a mythical grimoire. Don’t be discouraged when you’re spinning. Some people have managed to score legendary grimoires from spinning a few times, but because of its rarity, you’ll just have to keep trying to you’ll get your first mythical or legendary grimoire.