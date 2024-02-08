Category:
Roblox

How to get a Legendary/Mythical Grimoire in Grimoires Era

Find your power through grimoires!
Image of Jazmine Corniel
Jazmine Corniel
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 12:29 am
Grimoires Era promo image
Image via Game Funzy

In Grimoires Era on Roblox, you can go on an adventure as if you were reliving the anime Black Clover. You can obtain items, partake in different quests, and create an avatar that suits your personality.

Recommended Videos

If you want to acquire the legendary and mythical grimoire, you’ll need to follow these steps.

What is the Legendary Grimoire in Grimoires Era?

A character next to a pink and yellow icon at night.
On the path to get a grimoire. Image via Roblox

In Grimoires Era, you can find a legendary grimoire or Mythical grimoire. These grimoires are earned through a gacha mechanic where you’ll need to spin to win. You should be at least level 30. 

Obtaining a legendary and mythical grimoire is difficult, so don’t be disappointed if you end up with something common. Grimoires are items you can use in battle to deal plenty of damage against enemies. The higher your combat level is, the higher your grimoires should be. Be sure to swap out your grimoires as you advance to maximize your damage output.

When you start to collect grimoires that are legendary or mythical you will be able to unleash lots of power.

Where is the Grimoire Dealer in Grimoires Era?

In Grimoires Era, you can find a legendary grimoire by speaking to the Grimoire Dealer located at Grimoire Tower. To obtain your first grimoire, speak to the NPC dealer left of the spawn point

Follow the path until you have found an NPC named “Quest Giver 1.” You can either accept the quest or ignore it if you want to miss out on experience. Walk past this NPC and look for the Grimoire Dealer.

From there, you’ll need to: 

  • Locate a sign on the right straight ahead of the NPC “Quest Giver 1”
  • Turn left on the path
  • Go down the path heading right
  • Cross the bridge
  • Pass the NPC nearby 
  • Cross a second bridge
  • Locate Grimoire Tower surrounded by a green haze 
  • Head inside to find the Grimoire Dealer  

When you interact with the Grimoire Dealer you’ll be able to spin for a grimoire. There is a 0.9 percent chance you can spin for a legendary grimoire and a 0.1 percent chance to spin for a mythical grimoire. Don’t be discouraged when you’re spinning. Some people have managed to score legendary grimoires from spinning a few times, but because of its rarity, you’ll just have to keep trying to you’ll get your first mythical or legendary grimoire.

related content
Read Article All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (February 2024)
Anime Souls Simulator X screenshot
Category:
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to fix error code 403 in Roblox
The Roblox logo superimposed over a wide range of games.
Category:
Roblox
Roblox
How to fix error code 403 in Roblox
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 13, 2024
Read Article Why is Roblox not working?
Category:
Roblox
Roblox
Why is Roblox not working?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 13, 2024
Read Article All Deadly Company monsters and how to deal with them
Deadly Company logo with a dark corridor
Category:
Roblox
Roblox
All Deadly Company monsters and how to deal with them
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 12, 2024
Read Article Blox Fruits map: All locations and NPCs for the first, second & third seas
Blox Fruits promo image
Category:
Roblox
Roblox
Blox Fruits map: All locations and NPCs for the first, second & third seas
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (February 2024)
Anime Souls Simulator X screenshot
Category:
Codes
Codes
Roblox
Roblox
All Anime Souls Simulator X codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 7, 2024
Read Article How to fix error code 403 in Roblox
The Roblox logo superimposed over a wide range of games.
Category:
Roblox
Roblox
How to fix error code 403 in Roblox
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 13, 2024
Read Article Why is Roblox not working?
Category:
Roblox
Roblox
Why is Roblox not working?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 13, 2024
Read Article All Deadly Company monsters and how to deal with them
Deadly Company logo with a dark corridor
Category:
Roblox
Roblox
All Deadly Company monsters and how to deal with them
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 12, 2024
Read Article Blox Fruits map: All locations and NPCs for the first, second & third seas
Blox Fruits promo image
Category:
Roblox
Roblox
Blox Fruits map: All locations and NPCs for the first, second & third seas
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 12, 2024

Author

Jazmine Corniel