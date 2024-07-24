How to change your skin color in Dress to Impress

When you first hop into Dress to Impress, the skin of your model will be entirely grey but you can change the color of your skin while dressing up for the runway show. You can choose from the usual dark and fair skin nude colors as well as unnatural colors.

Where to change your skin color in Dress to Impress

You don’t need to be grey. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Interact with a tube in the Skin Tones area to change your model’s skin tone. When you spawn in the dressing room before the runway in Dress to Impress, you’ll probably be facing Lana’s Salon. Turn to the left and you’ll see four tubes with the words Skin Tones above them. The Skin Tones tubes will be facing the Roboux Items.

You can choose one skin tone from the pre-selected colors or turn on the vitiligo option to choose up to three different skin tones. If you want to use a more customized skin tone, you can click on the color wheel to choose any color you want. You can also select from the palette but you can’t use patterns.

If you want to create the illusion of tattoos with the pattern, you can go for a long-sleeved top and use a pattern that looks like a tattoo on it and match the skin color with the pattern’s background. Going for an unnatural color might be a bold choice depending on the style if you pair it with a fantastical face like the vampire one.

If you change your mind about the skin color you eventually chose, you can go back to the tube and select another one, but you’ll lose precious time doing so and go to the Dress to Impress runway with a unfinished look.

