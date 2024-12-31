How to catch Whisker Bill in Fisch

Catching the Whisker Bill in Fisch is a great goal for any angler looking to add another Mythical fish to their Bestiary collection. If you’re ready to hunt for this whiskered wonder, we’ve got you covered with all the details you’ll need to make your fishing adventure a success.

Fisch Whisker Bill location and information

The Whisker Bill is a Mythical fish, so naturally, it comes with some rare traits that make it a rewarding catch. It’s known for its slight progress penalty (-20 percent) when reeling it in and its unpredictable movements on the fishing bar. It doesn’t fight quite as aggressively as the Isonade fish does, though, so a good setup and some patience will see you through. Here’s what you need to know:

Category Details Locations Near the docks on Moosewood or by Moosewood’s lighthouse (around the island’s southern side). Bait Preferences Truffle Worm (preferred), Fish Head, Holly Berry, Night Shrimp. Preferred Area Moosewood, Saltwater (fishing in the ocean around Moosewood). XP Reward 150 XP. Catching Difficulty Moderate (-20% progress speed and erratic movement).

Best fishing locations for a Whisker Bill

While the Whisker Bill fish can technically be caught anywhere in the ocean around Moosewood, your best bet is to head to the docks or take a boat around to the south side of the island, near the lighthouse. The area next to the lighthouse is particularly good because it offers fewer distractions compared to fishing at the main docks, which are often swarming with Stockeye Salmon. Unless you enjoy catching 20 Stockeye in a row, we’d recommend avoiding the main docks and focusing on quieter areas.

Set-up for catching a Whisker Bill fish

The Whisker Bill doesn’t require an overly specialized setup, but having the right rod and bait can make all the difference. We recommend using the Mythical Rod, since its stats are perfectly capable of handling this fish’s moderate fight. My rod happens to have the Hasty enchantment, which sped things up, but you’ll be fine with a standard Mythical Rod if you don’t have any enchantments.

When it comes to bait, the Whisker Bill has a clear preference for Truffle Worms. Other bait options like Fish Head, Holly Berries, or Night Shrimp can work as substitutes if you’re running low or find them difficult to obtain.

If you need Truffle Worms, you’ll have to source Coral Geodes or Volcanic Geodes. Coral Geodes can be bought from the Merchant in the Desolate Pocket, while Volcanic Geodes are sometimes available from the Travelling Merchant. Keep an eye out for either merchant during your fishing preparations.

Tips for catching a Whisker Bill

Once you’ve got your gear and bait sorted, head to the ocean near Moosewood. We had our best luck fishing to the right of the lighthouse (south/southeast of Moosewood), where we managed to hook a Whisker Bill in about 10 minutes. Since the fish doesn’t have any particular preferences for weather, time of day, or season, you can fish whenever it’s convenient for you.

When you hook a Whisker Bill, you’ll see the classic Mythical fish pink exclamation mark. The fish will move erratically, but its movements are manageable compared to other Mythical catches. Just stay calm, keep your line steady, and you’ll reel it in. The progress speed reduction (-20 percent) is noticeable but far from debilitating, so as long as you’re paying attention, you should have no trouble.

