Clover Retribution leveling guide

Clover Retribution is one of the many Roblox game modes centered around anime. This one’s inspired by Black Clover, and your goal is to max out your level, complete quests, and defeat formidable foes. However, leveling quickly can be challenging.

There are steps you can take and things you can do to ensure you level quickly. Here’s what you need to know about ranking up in Clover Retribution.

How to level quickly in Clover Retribution

Repeatable quests are blue, and daily quests are green. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quickest way to level up in Clover Retribution is to farm experience, as the more experience you earn, the more levels you can gain until you hit max level, which is 250. The best ways to farm experience is through:

Quests—This includes daily quests, main quests, and repeatable quests. All these quests reward gold, mastery, and experience. Events—Participate in events like Somebody Has Seen Something. These reward you with gold, experience, and unique drops. Raids—Join the Aetherstone raid. Raids are pretty challenging and consist of phases and even DPS checks, but they offer substantial experience. Dungeons—Capital Siege is the only dungeon in Clover Retribution (at least for now). Depending on the difficulty level, you’ll gain limited lives and must defeat four rooms plus the boss room to complete the dungeon. While you can only join this once you’ve reached level 90, the dungeon, whether completed on easy, normal, or hard mode, offers the most experience. Defeat minibosses and elites—You’ll encounter elites and minibosses throughout your journeys. You may need to recruit friends to help you kill these formidable opponents. While they’re hard to kill, they offer a lot of experience.

At the beginning, I went to the forest and spent time killing wolves until I felt like I could do real damage, and I found the best repeatable Clover Retribution quests for leveling involved killing bandits and wolves. If you find yourself dying often, or if the monsters are too strong, spend time farming experience by killing mobs and leveling stats. It definitely helps and makes the leveling process much easier.

If you’re struggling with any of these tasks, or if you want to learn more about magic, dungeons, raids, events, quests, NPCs, or even the elites, check out the Trello board for Clover Retribution, as it contains a wealth of information.

