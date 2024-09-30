Best Emo outfit ideas and inspiration for Dress to Impress Roblox

Whether you’re an aspiring or a professional model in Dress to Impress, you will inevitably face the Emo theme during your fashion shows, and you will need to bring your best to outshine others.

Roblox’s Dress to Impress allows players to pit their fashion knowledge against other players and walk the ramp to collect stars. Each ramp show comes with its unique theme where players have little time to quickly whip up a look and walk on the ramp to get the verdict on their appearance from other players. If you’re looking to level up quickly and earn stars from other players, you’ll need to have a planned look in mind to stand out from the competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about curating your perfect Emo look in Dress To Impress.

What does Emo mean in Dress To Impress?

Don’t forget to experiment with dark-colored accessories. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create an Emo look in Dress To Impress, you will have to incorporate dark colors into your attire while also wearing a bit of jewelry to compliment your look. Usually, the traditional Emo outfits follow a monochrome black color tone, which is reflected through every part of their dress which shows a darker approach to fashion.

However, walking the ramp in Dress To Impress is also about standing out so curating the perfect black-colored attire might work against you as you’d blend with other contestants also going for all-black costumes. So, don’t be afraid to bring other bold colors like red, blue, or the ones with darker hues to mix with your classic look outfit to rock the stage and earn more stars with your carefully curated looks.

Emo Dress To Impress outfit inspiration

Monochrome always hits the spot! Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re still unsure about the type of dresses that you can craft under the Emo theme in Dress To Impress, then here are some examples for you to craft your unique outfit:

1) Goth Beauty

This is the traditional Emo costume that combines only black hues in the entire outfit. The dress is made of trending skirts and tops with lace gloves to make it more appealing. It also features edgy jewelry which is also black colored to give it that finishing touch and make it different. It also features black lipstick and eyeliner which adds to the depth of the costume and makes it look perfect.

2) Ember Look

Bring a fiery look on the stage by combining the maroon color with the usual black outfit to make an explosive outfit. While most of the dress retains the usual dark shades of black, you can highlight your hair with maroon and add patterns to your dress by adding more layers to your outfit. Using the bright red color will grab a lot of bad attention, maroon is the right middle ground in this whole outfit which brings in the spice to make it look good and still stay relevant in the theme.

3) Dominant Blue

If you thought the color maroon was dominant in the previous outfit, wait till you check out how blue merges well with the dress. This outfit merges the blue color with the darker black shade to make it pop with a fresh twist. Unlike other dresses, this one focuses on the blue color as a whole because it gets a top with the color and also gets the blue highlight on the hair to bring another dimension to the dress. It’s definitely a bold choice but it’s surely something that’ll make you stand out from the rest of the players.

4) Black Swan aesthetic

Just like a regular goth outfit it uses solo black jewelry and other dark-shaded elements but it also cleverly incorporates white-colored elements or patterns into it. White is the opposite of the dark shades that you’d see on this list and the reason why they work well together is because the colors complement each other. You can also add other dark hues colored to make the dress pop and still keep the Emo look alive.

5) Storm look

If you’re looking for a strictly no VIP look being a free-to-play player, this is it. Just like the previous outfit, it also uses white inside patterns of black work perfectly to make your ideal emo dress. It doesn’t commit fully to the white color as it keeps black as its dominant core but it’s still a relatively safe choice to stand out and stay relevant on theme. You can also add a touch of props like the white cellphone to enhance the look further.

If you want to see even more examples to get more inspiration, the best way to do that is to take a look at the outfits under the Emo theme on Pinterest where players who ended up on the podium after the fashion show post their combinations and it usually the ones you’re after to make your mark on the other players. If you can’t use the regular mode to carefully make your Emo look, you should try the Freeplay Mode where there are no timers to rush you to craft your outfit.

