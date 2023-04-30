All Roblox Adopt Me! pet ages and levels

Roblox has a ton of different and exciting games to choose from, and one option that has been getting increasingly popular among Roblox gamers is Adopt Me!
Adopt Me! is a Roblox game developed by Uplift Games that focuses on adopting and caring for an array of different virtual pets through hatching eggs. Obviously, all of these pets are incredibly adorable and charming, and as they age, you’ll have to raise them. You get the benefits of having a pet without having to worry about the real-life troubles of taking care of them.
In Adopt Me!, pets grow up to be full-fledged adults just like they would in real life, but understanding the different terminologies of the ages and just what you need to level up them can be a little confusing for a beginner.
Well, we’ve got you covered on that front!
What are the ages and levels in Adopt Me! and how do they work?
A lot of you might feel a little déjà vu as at the beginning of Adopt Me!, you will need to make the tough decision of which pet you want to adopt. Once you’ve made your choice, you should be able to start raising them like the fur parent you were destined to be.
Your fur baby starts from the initial development stage of ‘Newborn’ and slowly grows all the way up to ‘Fully Grown.’ Taking it through all those growth stages is easier said than done, however, as you will need to spend a lot of quality time with your adopted pet for them to grow.
Below are all of the ages/levels your adopted pet can go through, in order:
- Newborn
- Junior
- Pre-Teen
- Teen
- Post-Teen
- Full Grown
Your pet will compulsorily go through each of these levels in order until it reaches Fully Grown, no matter the rarity your pet holds.
That being said, if you’ve been an exceptional fur parent, you will be able to take your pet to the next level and turn it into a Neon Pet. To accomplish this, you will need to raise four of the same type of pet to the Fully Grown stage, letting you combine all of them into one Neon Pet.
The way you increase your pets’ levels is by completing various tasks, or objectives, taking your pet from Newborn to Fully Grown. This process makes your pet eligible to turn into a Neon pet eventually, but the color of the neon spots on your pet is out of your hands, unfortunately. An important note here: pet rocks cannot be turned into Neon Pets.
Once you’ve turned four of your Fully Grown pets into Neon Pets, the leveling process will basically start all over again, but the ages will be different this time.
Below are all of the ages/levels your Neon Pet can go through, in order:
- Reborn
- Twinkle
- Sparkle
- Flare
- Sunshine
- Luminous
- Mega-Neon (Fully Grown)
While the names of these stages may be different and more spectacular-sounding, they are essentially identical to the stages your regular adopted pet would go through.
Roblox Adopt Me! pet list, pet type, and their level-up requirements
As you progress through the game, you will be able to unlock tons of new pets. Keep in mind that not all pets are available for players to obtain anymore, as a lot of these creatures have a time limit to their availability.
Obtaining pets in Adopt Me! entails players to complete events, star rewards, or use their bucks to purchase eggs. Without spending money, your chances of getting the pet that you want are slim, rather than if you do spend money to get the exact egg you want.
Your pet’s rarity decides how many tasks it will ultimately require to level up. Below is a list of the number of objectives you need to complete for each level of your pet based on its rarity, as well as all the pets that have been available in the game, segregated by their rarity.
Common pets
- Number of objectives to level up
- Newborn – 3
- Junior – 6
- Pre-Teen – 11
- Teen – 16
- Post-Teen – 20
- Full Grown – 56
- Neon – 224
- Mega-Neon – 826
- All Common pets
- Buffalo
- Cat
- Dog
- Otter
- Chicken
- Robin
- Bandicoot
- Chick
- Tasmanian tiger
- Ground Sloth
- Stingray
- Wolpertinger
- Walrus
- Bullfrog
- Ant
- Mouse
- Dugong
- Sado Mole
- Bali Starling
- Malaysian Tapir
- Maleo Bird
Uncommon pets
- Number of objectives to level up
- Newborn – 5
- Junior – 9
- Pre-Teen – 13
- Teen – 18
- Post-Teen – 25
- Full Grown – 70
- Neon – 280
- Mega-Neon -1120
- All Uncommon pets
- Blue Dog
- Chocolate Labrador
- Fennec Fox
- Pink Cat
- Puma
- Snow Cat
- Meerkat
- Wild Boar
- Black Panther
- Capybara
- Silly Duck
- Drake
- Wolf
- Dingo
- Pet Rock
- Triceratops
- Stegosaurus
- Glyptodon
- Bat
- Snowman
- Crab
- Dolphin
- 2021 Uplift Butterfly
- Kirin
- Halloween Black Mummy Cat
- Halloween Blue Scorpion
- Snow Leopard
- Red Cardinal
- Rock
- Camel
- Donkey
- Poodle
- 2022 Uplift Butterfly
- Rhino Beetle
- Tanuki
- Slug
- Chickatrice
- Therapy Dog
- Ermine
- Amami Rabbit
- Frogspawn
- Possum
- Yellow-lipped Sea Krait
- Banded Palm Civet
Rare pets
- Number of objectives to level up
- Newborn – 10
- Junior – 20
- Pre-Teen – 30
- Teen – 40
- Post-Teen – 50
- Full Grown – 150
- Neon – 600
- Mega-Neon – 2400
- All Rare pets
- Beaver
- Rabbit
- Elephant
- Hyena
- Bunny
- Snow Puma
- Brown Bear
- Australian Kelpie
- Cow
- Pig
- Swan
- Polar Bear
- Reindeer
- Shrew
- Rat
- Emu
- Monkey
- Rhino
- Woolly Mammoth
- Dilophosaurus
- Pterodactyl
- Musk Ox
- Lynx
- Ox
- Narwhal
- Seahorse
- Merhorse
- Sasquatch
- Halloween Evil Dachshund
- Halloween White Mummy Cat
- Husky
- Summer Walrus
- Lunar Tiger
- Abyssinian Cat
- Red Fox
- Woodpecker
- Ibex
- Orangutan
- Parakeet
- Zebra
- Yellow Butterfly
- Ibis
- Koi Carp
- Leopard Cat
- Basilisk
- Ghost Wolf
- Mule
- Irish Elk
- Shetland Pony Dark Brown
- Steppe Lion
- Ram
- Bloodhound
- Black Moon Bear
- Moon Rabbit
- Feesh
- Ocelot
- Gecko
- Tarsier
- Goldfish
- Hare
- Border Collie
- Goose
- Pudding Cat
Ultra-Rare pets
- Number of objectives to level up
- Newborn – 12
- Junior – 25
- Pre-Teen – 36
- Teen – 47
- Post-Teen – 58
- Full Grown – 78
- Neon – 712
- Mega-Neon – 2848
- All Ultra-Rare pets
- Flamingo
- Horse
- Lion
- Red Panda
- Shiba Inu
- Penguin
- Crocodile
- Platypus
- Sloth
- Zombie Buffalo
- Bee
- Turkey
- Llama
- Arctic Fox
- Hedgehog
- Dalmatian
- Panda
- Koala
- Frog
- Ginger Cat
- Toucan
- Starfish
- Business Monkey
- Toy Monkey
- Sabertooth
- Deinonychus
- Albino Bat
- Ghost Bunny
- Yeti
- Lunar Ox
- Ladybug
- Clownfish
- Lamb
- Red Squirrel
- Hydra
- Wyvern
- Halloween White Skeleton Dog
- Puffin
- St Bernard
- Giant Black Scarab
- Giant Blue Scarab
- Lunar White Tiger
- Pine Marten
- Salamander
- Black Springer Spaniel
- Brown Springer Spaniel
- Albatross
- Ribbon Seal
- Goat
- Space Whale
- King Penguin
- Irish Water Spaniel
- Robot
- Swordfish
- Corgi
- Tan Chow-Chow
- Scarlet Butterfly
- Purple Butterfly
- Orange Butterfly
- Brown-Chested Pheasant
- Royal Corgi
- Royal Palace Spaniel
- Orca
- Pomeranian
- Red Crowned Crane
- Spider Crab
- Trapdoor Snail
- Evil Basilisk
- Evil Chickatrice
- Zombie Wolf
- Persian Cat
- Shetland Pony White
- Snowball Pet
- Ice Wolf
- Gingerbread Reindeer
- Wooly Rhino
- Highland Cow
- Glacier Moth
- Water Moon Bear
- Water Rabbit
- Sheeeeep
- Green Amazon
- Binturong
- Black Macaque
- Komodo Dragon
- Red Sand Dollar
- White Sand Dollar
- Wood Pigeon
- Sprout Snail
Legendary pets
- Number of objectives to level up
- Newborn – 13
- Junior -26
- Pre-Teen – 38
- Teen – 50
- Post-Teen – 62
- Full Grown – 189
- Neon – 756
- Mega-Neon – 3024
- All Legendary pets
- Dragon
- Giraffe
- Griffin
- Unicorn
- Golden Penguin
- Parrot
- Shadow Dragon
- Bat Dragon
- King Bee
- Queen Bee
- Owl
- Crow
- Frost Dragon
- Arctic Reindeer
- Turtle
- Kangaroo
- Golden Unicorn
- Golden Griffin
- Golden Dragon
- Diamond Unicorn
- Diamond Griffin
- Diamond Dragon
- Albino Monkey
- Monkey King
- Ninja Monkey
- Kitsune
- Evil Unicorn
- Golden Rat
- Dodo
- T-Rex
- Skele-Rex
- Cerberus
- Robo Dog
- Snow Owl
- Frost Fury
- Guardian Lion
- Metal Ox
- Golden Ladybug
- Diamond Ladybug
- Peacock
- Octopus
- Shark
- Cobra
- Goldhorn
- Phoenix
- Axolotl
- Halloween Golden Mummy Cat
- Halloween White Ghost Dragon
- Golden Walrus
- Ice Golem
- Giant Gold Scarab
- Lunar Gold Tiger
- Dancing Dragon
- Sugar Glider
- Lavender Dragon
- Fallow Deer
- Hawk
- Machapup
- Golden Albatross
- Diamond Albatross
- Winged Horse
- Zodiac Minion Chick
- Capricorn
- Diamond King Penguin
- Golden King Penguin
- Alicorn
- Ancient Dragon
- Dragonfly
- Black Chow-Chow
- Chocolate Chow-Chow
- Golden Chow-Chow
- Green Butterfly
- Diamond Butterfly
- Black-Chested Pheasant
- Green-Chested Pheasant
- Baku
- Maneki-Neko
- Chimera
- Lava Dragon
- Lava Wolf
- Jousting Horse
- Undead Jousting Horse
- Ice Moth Dragon
- Strawberry Shortcake Bat Dragon
- Shetland Pony Light Brown
- Nessie
- Lunar Moon Bear
- Winged Tiger
- White Amazon
- Diamond Amazon
- Firefly
- Frost Unicorn
- Naga Dragon
- Tree Kangaroo
- Field Mouse
- Yule Log Dog
- Tió De Nadal
Tips to level up your pet quickly in Adopt Me!
The process of leveling up your pet can admittedly take quite a while. You can, however, speed up this process by a great margin, simply by creating what is known as a ‘grinding room’.
The grinding room is an area that houses a feeder, a tub, a cheap crib, and a piano. What the grinding room does is create a space for your pet that allows you to complete all of its tasks in a single area, which means that you don’t have to run around everywhere to complete objectives and waste your time.
While the grinding room does not cover every single task, it does cover feeding, drinking, sleep, and boredom in a single area.
Apart from this, you should also pick up a couple of Golden Apples from the doctor’s office to heal your pet if it ever gets sick. Additionally, you can have a sandwich available to you each time you log in so you can feed it to your pet.