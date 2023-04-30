All Roblox Adopt Me! pet ages and levels

Roblox has a ton of different and exciting games to choose from, and one option that has been getting increasingly popular among Roblox gamers is Adopt Me!

Adopt Me! is a Roblox game developed by Uplift Games that focuses on adopting and caring for an array of different virtual pets through hatching eggs. Obviously, all of these pets are incredibly adorable and charming, and as they age, you’ll have to raise them. You get the benefits of having a pet without having to worry about the real-life troubles of taking care of them.

In Adopt Me!, pets grow up to be full-fledged adults just like they would in real life, but understanding the different terminologies of the ages and just what you need to level up them can be a little confusing for a beginner.

Well, we’ve got you covered on that front!

What are the ages and levels in Adopt Me! and how do they work?

A lot of you might feel a little déjà vu as at the beginning of Adopt Me!, you will need to make the tough decision of which pet you want to adopt. Once you’ve made your choice, you should be able to start raising them like the fur parent you were destined to be.

Your fur baby starts from the initial development stage of ‘Newborn’ and slowly grows all the way up to ‘Fully Grown.’ Taking it through all those growth stages is easier said than done, however, as you will need to spend a lot of quality time with your adopted pet for them to grow.

Below are all of the ages/levels your adopted pet can go through, in order:

Newborn Junior Pre-Teen Teen Post-Teen Full Grown

Your pet will compulsorily go through each of these levels in order until it reaches Fully Grown, no matter the rarity your pet holds.

That being said, if you’ve been an exceptional fur parent, you will be able to take your pet to the next level and turn it into a Neon Pet. To accomplish this, you will need to raise four of the same type of pet to the Fully Grown stage, letting you combine all of them into one Neon Pet.

The way you increase your pets’ levels is by completing various tasks, or objectives, taking your pet from Newborn to Fully Grown. This process makes your pet eligible to turn into a Neon pet eventually, but the color of the neon spots on your pet is out of your hands, unfortunately. An important note here: pet rocks cannot be turned into Neon Pets.

Once you’ve turned four of your Fully Grown pets into Neon Pets, the leveling process will basically start all over again, but the ages will be different this time.

Below are all of the ages/levels your Neon Pet can go through, in order:

Reborn Twinkle Sparkle Flare Sunshine Luminous Mega-Neon (Fully Grown)

While the names of these stages may be different and more spectacular-sounding, they are essentially identical to the stages your regular adopted pet would go through.

Roblox Adopt Me! pet list, pet type, and their level-up requirements

As you progress through the game, you will be able to unlock tons of new pets. Keep in mind that not all pets are available for players to obtain anymore, as a lot of these creatures have a time limit to their availability.

Obtaining pets in Adopt Me! entails players to complete events, star rewards, or use their bucks to purchase eggs. Without spending money, your chances of getting the pet that you want are slim, rather than if you do spend money to get the exact egg you want.

Your pet’s rarity decides how many tasks it will ultimately require to level up. Below is a list of the number of objectives you need to complete for each level of your pet based on its rarity, as well as all the pets that have been available in the game, segregated by their rarity.

Common pets

Number of objectives to level up

Newborn – 3

Junior – 6

Pre-Teen – 11

Teen – 16

Post-Teen – 20

Full Grown – 56

Neon – 224

Mega-Neon – 826

All Common pets

Buffalo

Cat

Dog

Otter

Chicken

Robin

Bandicoot

Chick

Tasmanian tiger

Ground Sloth

Stingray

Wolpertinger

Walrus

Bullfrog

Ant

Mouse

Dugong

Sado Mole

Bali Starling

Malaysian Tapir

Maleo Bird

Uncommon pets

Number of objectives to level up

Newborn – 5

Junior – 9

Pre-Teen – 13

Teen – 18

Post-Teen – 25

Full Grown – 70

Neon – 280

Mega-Neon -1120

All Uncommon pets

Blue Dog

Chocolate Labrador

Fennec Fox

Pink Cat

Puma

Snow Cat

Meerkat

Wild Boar

Black Panther

Capybara

Silly Duck

Drake

Wolf

Dingo

Pet Rock

Triceratops

Stegosaurus

Glyptodon

Bat

Snowman

Crab

Dolphin

2021 Uplift Butterfly

Kirin

Halloween Black Mummy Cat

Halloween Blue Scorpion

Snow Leopard

Red Cardinal

Rock

Camel

Donkey

Poodle

2022 Uplift Butterfly

Rhino Beetle

Tanuki

Slug

Chickatrice

Therapy Dog

Ermine

Amami Rabbit

Frogspawn

Possum

Yellow-lipped Sea Krait

Banded Palm Civet

Rare pets

Number of objectives to level up

Newborn – 10

Junior – 20

Pre-Teen – 30

Teen – 40

Post-Teen – 50

Full Grown – 150

Neon – 600

Mega-Neon – 2400

All Rare pets

Beaver

Rabbit

Elephant

Hyena

Bunny

Snow Puma

Brown Bear

Australian Kelpie

Cow

Pig

Swan

Polar Bear

Reindeer

Shrew

Rat

Emu

Monkey

Rhino

Woolly Mammoth

Dilophosaurus

Pterodactyl

Musk Ox

Lynx

Ox

Narwhal

Seahorse

Merhorse

Sasquatch

Halloween Evil Dachshund

Halloween White Mummy Cat

Husky

Summer Walrus

Lunar Tiger

Abyssinian Cat

Red Fox

Woodpecker

Ibex

Orangutan

Parakeet

Zebra

Yellow Butterfly

Ibis

Koi Carp

Leopard Cat

Basilisk

Ghost Wolf

Mule

Irish Elk

Shetland Pony Dark Brown

Steppe Lion

Ram

Bloodhound

Black Moon Bear

Moon Rabbit

Feesh

Ocelot

Gecko

Tarsier

Goldfish

Hare

Border Collie

Goose

Pudding Cat

Ultra-Rare pets

Number of objectives to level up

Newborn – 12

Junior – 25

Pre-Teen – 36

Teen – 47

Post-Teen – 58

Full Grown – 78

Neon – 712

Mega-Neon – 2848

All Ultra-Rare pets

Flamingo

Horse

Lion

Red Panda

Shiba Inu

Penguin

Crocodile

Platypus

Sloth

Zombie Buffalo

Bee

Turkey

Llama

Arctic Fox

Hedgehog

Dalmatian

Panda

Koala

Frog

Ginger Cat

Toucan

Starfish

Business Monkey

Toy Monkey

Sabertooth

Deinonychus

Albino Bat

Ghost Bunny

Yeti

Lunar Ox

Ladybug

Clownfish

Lamb

Red Squirrel

Hydra

Wyvern

Halloween White Skeleton Dog

Puffin

St Bernard

Giant Black Scarab

Giant Blue Scarab

Lunar White Tiger

Pine Marten

Salamander

Black Springer Spaniel

Brown Springer Spaniel

Albatross

Ribbon Seal

Goat

Space Whale

King Penguin

Irish Water Spaniel

Robot

Swordfish

Corgi

Tan Chow-Chow

Scarlet Butterfly

Purple Butterfly

Orange Butterfly

Brown-Chested Pheasant

Royal Corgi

Royal Palace Spaniel

Orca

Pomeranian

Red Crowned Crane

Spider Crab

Trapdoor Snail

Evil Basilisk

Evil Chickatrice

Zombie Wolf

Persian Cat

Shetland Pony White

Snowball Pet

Ice Wolf

Gingerbread Reindeer

Wooly Rhino

Highland Cow

Glacier Moth

Water Moon Bear

Water Rabbit

Sheeeeep

Green Amazon

Binturong

Black Macaque

Komodo Dragon

Red Sand Dollar

White Sand Dollar

Wood Pigeon

Sprout Snail

Legendary pets

Number of objectives to level up

Newborn – 13

Junior -26

Pre-Teen – 38

Teen – 50

Post-Teen – 62

Full Grown – 189

Neon – 756

Mega-Neon – 3024

All Legendary pets

Dragon

Giraffe

Griffin

Unicorn

Golden Penguin

Parrot

Shadow Dragon

Bat Dragon

King Bee

Queen Bee

Owl

Crow

Frost Dragon

Arctic Reindeer

Turtle

Kangaroo

Golden Unicorn

Golden Griffin

Golden Dragon

Diamond Unicorn

Diamond Griffin

Diamond Dragon

Albino Monkey

Monkey King

Ninja Monkey

Kitsune

Evil Unicorn

Golden Rat

Dodo

T-Rex

Skele-Rex

Cerberus

Robo Dog

Snow Owl

Frost Fury

Guardian Lion

Metal Ox

Golden Ladybug

Diamond Ladybug

Peacock

Octopus

Shark

Cobra

Goldhorn

Phoenix

Axolotl

Halloween Golden Mummy Cat

Halloween White Ghost Dragon

Golden Walrus

Ice Golem

Giant Gold Scarab

Lunar Gold Tiger

Dancing Dragon

Sugar Glider

Lavender Dragon

Fallow Deer

Hawk

Machapup

Golden Albatross

Diamond Albatross

Winged Horse

Zodiac Minion Chick

Capricorn

Diamond King Penguin

Golden King Penguin

Alicorn

Ancient Dragon

Dragonfly

Black Chow-Chow

Chocolate Chow-Chow

Golden Chow-Chow

Green Butterfly

Diamond Butterfly

Black-Chested Pheasant

Green-Chested Pheasant

Baku

Maneki-Neko

Chimera

Lava Dragon

Lava Wolf

Jousting Horse

Undead Jousting Horse

Ice Moth Dragon

Strawberry Shortcake Bat Dragon

Shetland Pony Light Brown

Nessie

Lunar Moon Bear

Winged Tiger

White Amazon

Diamond Amazon

Firefly

Frost Unicorn

Naga Dragon

Tree Kangaroo

Field Mouse

Yule Log Dog

Tió De Nadal

Tips to level up your pet quickly in Adopt Me!

The process of leveling up your pet can admittedly take quite a while. You can, however, speed up this process by a great margin, simply by creating what is known as a ‘grinding room’.

The grinding room is an area that houses a feeder, a tub, a cheap crib, and a piano. What the grinding room does is create a space for your pet that allows you to complete all of its tasks in a single area, which means that you don’t have to run around everywhere to complete objectives and waste your time.

While the grinding room does not cover every single task, it does cover feeding, drinking, sleep, and boredom in a single area.

Apart from this, you should also pick up a couple of Golden Apples from the doctor’s office to heal your pet if it ever gets sick. Additionally, you can have a sandwich available to you each time you log in so you can feed it to your pet.