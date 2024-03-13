Category:
Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin demo: Can you try game early?

Just some quick exploring.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 09:37 pm
ronin fighting ninja in rise of the ronin
Image via Team Ninja

Game demos are an excellent way to try a new game without having to commit to buying the full thing, especially with prices so high in modern gaming. With Rise of the Ronin releasing in March, many gamers wonder if there’s a demo. Here’s everything you need to know about whether you can play Rise of the Ronin early via a demo.

Is there a Rise of the Ronin demo?

A promotional image of the protagonist from Rise of the Ronin looking out over the sea
We will have to patiently wait until launch day to play Rise of the Ronin. Image via Team Ninja.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a Rise of the Ronin demo, meaning you won’t be able to “try before you buy” with this PlayStation exclusive. This has become quite common for PlayStation-exclusive games as many do not offer demos, at least not anymore.

Typically, when you preorder the deluxe version of any game, you’ll get to play early. Sadly, there’s no early access for Rise of the Ronin either, even for those preordering the deluxe edition. The only thing you’ll get early access to is four combat styles, a katana, and an armor set, which doesn’t help much in trialing the game.

Rise of the Ronin: Is there any way to try game?

While there is no Ronin demo for you to play, there are walkthrough videos available on YouTube you can watch—like the one below from PlayStation Access—so you can see if Rise of the Ronin is a game you’re going to enjoy playing.

In this “no demo, no early access” situation, I’d normally buy the game and play a few hours to see if I like it. If I do, I’ll keep playing. But I’ll drop it if it’s too clunky or has performance issues. And if it’s beyond awful, I may request a refund, and this is where Steam trumps PlayStation because getting a refund or store credit from PlayStation can be like winning the lotto. With my RNG, there’s a near-zero percent chance of that happening.

If you’re very unsure whether you’d like this new action RPG and were planning on requesting a refund if it’s not up to your expectations, there’s a good chance you may not be able to get one playing on PlayStation. So, that’s just something to keep in mind.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this, there is no demo for Rise of the Ronin. However, if that changes, we will let you know. 

