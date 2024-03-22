How to cure ailments in Rise of the Ronin

As well as having to dodge devastating attacks and combos that can reduce your health bar to zero in a heartbeat, you have to watch out for ailments that will gradually wear you down in Rise of the Ronin—so let’s cure them.

Recommended Videos

Team Ninja has brought several ideas from its most recent titles, such as Nioh and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, into its newest endeavor—Rise of the Ronin. One of those is the concept of ailments—status-altering conditions—that will cause your character to suffer from passive damage and effects, in addition to staving off the threat of enemy attacks.

It’s an extra danger to worry about; it’s a pain in the you know what when it happens, and to make us rage less (which we inevitably will), we need ailments to begone.

Every ailment in Rise of the Ronin

Let it burn. Screenshot by Dot Esports Your poison. Screenshot by Dot Esports Avoid at all costs. Screenshot by Dot Esports You need a warning label. Screenshot by Dot Esports No one likes being dizzy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Five types of ailments can affect you in Rise of the Ronin: Burn, Poison, Paralysis, Flammable, and Dizzy.

Here’s a brief rundown of each one and what it does.

Ailment Effect Burn Your character is imbued by flames, will receive continuous damage, and become panicked. Poison Your character is overcome by a poisonous toxin, will receive continuous damage, and become panicked. Paralysis Your character’s stance is broken, meaning you can’t move for a few seconds, and additional paralysis damage will harm your Ki recovery. Flammable Your character will become more susceptible to fire damage, with significant fire damage also causing you to suffer from Burn. Dizzy If you are exposed to any two or more of Burn, Poison, or Paralysis, your character’s Combat Style will instantly become weak, even if it’s usually the strongest against an enemy, you will suffer continuous, passive Ki damage, making Countersparks hard, and you will become panicked.

Each one is more devastating than the last as they have detrimental effects on you that can cause you a ton of passive damage or even immobilize you completely. In any case, having even just one of these ailments can be the difference between victory and restarting a devilishly difficult battle from the beginning. Let’s prevent this.

How to cure every ailment in Rise of the Ronin

Put that fire out. Screenshot by Dot Esports Paralysis begone! Screenshot by Dot Esports Pacify that putrid posion. Screenshot by Dot Esports The miracle cure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ailments can be cured with three main methods in Rise of the Ronin: Panacea Powder to prevent all ailments, using individual reliefs such as an Antidote Pill or Dousing Powder, and even physical actions such as dodging to put out fire.

You must learn the “Craft Status Ailment Medicine” skill to craft Dousing Powder, Antidote Pills, Paralytic Pills, and Panacea Powder. If you don’t learn it early, you’ll have to spend money on the remedies.

A must-have skill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you can see, there is plenty of freedom in how you deal with your predicament, so here’s another breakdown of each condition and how you can navigate its negative impact on you.

Ailment Cures Burn -Dousing Powder

-Panacea Powder

-Dodging Poison -Antidote Pill

-Panacea Powder Paralysis -Anti-Paralytic Pill

-Panacea Powder Flammable -Panacea Powder

-Use grapple on a barrel of water to remove substance Dizzy -Use any of the above—depending on the condition

-Panacea Powder

Don’t make life in Rise of the Ronin more difficult for yourself. Know what’s what and have remedies ready for any eventuality.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more