All Rise of the Ronin pre-order bonuses

Rise of the Ronin gives you the rare opportunity to explore the later stages of Japan’s Edo era. If you’re excited for the journey ahead, you might also want to consider Rise of the Ronin’s pre-order bonuses.

Pre-order bonuses can set you up nicely before you even start a new game, and that’s what Team Ninja is looking to do with Rise of the Ronin. From what we’ve seen, Ronin’s pre-order bonuses go beyond the typical cosmetics we’ve come to expect, so read on to find out what you can snag.

Every Rise of the Ronin pre-order bonus

My Ronin will rise with these freebies. Image via PlayStation Store Page for Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja is offering you six pre-order bonuses for Rise of the Ronin: a Hayabusa-ryu Katana combat style, Hayabusa-ryu Naginata combat style, Nioh-ryu Katana combat style, Aisu Kage-ryu Katana combat style, an Iga Ninja armor set, and Iga Ninja’s Katana.

So, for extra clarity, here is every Rise of the Ronin pre-order bonus:

Hayabusa-ryu Katana combat style

Hayabusa-ryu Naginata combat style

Nioh-ryu Katana combat style

Aisu Kage-ryu Katana combat style

Iga Ninja armor set

Iga Ninja’s Katana

The first four bonuses are simply additional combat styles applicable to certain weapons in Rise of the Ronin—strengthening your arsenal of attacks—whereas the armor and weapon can give you an early boost to your attack and defense.

We’re not done yet, though. Here are some some fun facts you may have picked up on. The Hayabusa-ryu Katana and Hayabusa-ryu Naginata combat styles may ring a bell for Team Ninja fans, as the central protagonist in the Ninja Gaiden games is none other than *drum roll* Ryu Hayabusa. Plus, the Nioh-ryu Katana combat style is a clear nod to Nioh—one of Team Ninja’s other franchises.

There could be even more easter eggs on top of these and it wouldn’t surprise us. For now, that’s every Rise of the Ronin pre-order bonus, but be sure to check out our Rise of the Ronin versus Ghost of Tsushima similarity breakdown, as well as our guide explaining whether there’s early access.

