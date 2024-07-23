Red Dead Online – Hunt the Leader quest type explained

Red Dead Online is filled with life and adventure thanks to activities like Hunt the Leader. It doesn’t matter whether you’re after a stagecoach or a legendary animal, when it’s time to Hunt the Leader, you’ll need to answer the call.

When Hunt the Leader kicks off, you might notice other players suddenly getting into position or taking off as they know what’s coming. But if you’re new to this event, you could feel lost, especially if you end up as the leader yourself. Whether you’re playing with your regular group, posse, or teamed up with random players, knowing what to do in Hunt the Leader can give you a real advantage in Red Dead Online.

What is Hunt the Leader in Red Dead Online?

Hunt the Leader in Red Dead Online is an in-game event that designates one player as the primary target, the leader. All other participants become hunters tasked with tracking down and eliminating this chosen player. The leader’s goal is simple: stay alive until the clock runs out.

The event tests various skills beyond just sharpshooting. Leaders must use the environment and their skills to evade capture. You’ll find the leaders using terrain, buildings, or clever tactics to outsmart their pursuers. Hunters, on the other hand, need to balance aggression with strategy, working together to corner their elusive target.

While this fun in-game interaction can be started whenever, it may rise in popularity when there’s a daily challenge. During such times, many players try to invite each other to servers to get a Hunt the Leader event going.

How to win Hunt the Leader in Red Dead Online

Winning Hunt the Leader requires different strategies depending on your role.

If you’re in the hot seat as the leader, your primary goal is survival. One solid strategy is to hide in a defensible building. Choose a structure with limited entrances and position your posse members strategically around the building to create a defensive perimeter. This setup forces your pursuers to navigate through multiple threats before they can reach you.

As a hunter, you’ll need to rely on your long-range shooting skills. A powerful rifle with a good scope can be your best friend here. Find high-ground positions that offer clear views of the leader’s potential hiding spots.

Sometimes, Hunt the Leader might pop up as a daily challenge that you want to complete as fast as possible. In these cases, some players opt for a more cooperative approach. If you’re with a group of friends or willing strangers, you can essentially “rig” the game mode for quick completion. Simply invite others and have everyone agree not to hide when they become the leader. With the leader not moving, completing this event takes minutes.

