The long awaited Red Dead Redemption PC port is coming sooner than you think

14 years ago, Rockstar Games released the epic western game Red Dead Redemption. Since then, gamers have been clamoring for the game to release on PC after so many other ports to different consoles.

Now, after a series of leaks and rumors, Rockstar has officially confirmed that a PC port is not only real, but that it will also be released by the end of the month. The developer confirmed that both the original game and the Undead Nightmare expansion will be released together, and both will support modern day technical flourishes such as a native 4K resolution, HDR10, and additional upscaling technologies. Red Dead Redemption will be available to purchase on the Epic Games Store, Steam, and Rockstar’s own store page.

The long wait for a PC port is finally over. Image via Rockstar Games

The excitement online over the announcement was felt all over. The r/gaming Reddit thread was abuzz when the news dropped. “How long have we been waiting for this? Feels like over a decade at this rate,” posted one Reddit user, expressing what so many other Red Dead Redemption fans have been feeling for years. “I literally finished RDR1 on pc through Xenia a month ago… Oh well, glad its finally here, it still holds up,” posted another user, feeling relieved at no longer having to play the game through emulators.

The folks over at X/Twitter are also spreading the love, with several quote tweets going crazy over the news. “How can someone hate Red Dead Redemption? Rockstar always comes with a banger, can’t even point a finger on them,” posted one X user. It’s clear the passion for Red Dead Redemption has reached a fever pitch with this announcement, cementing it’s legacy as one of gaming’s best.

The PC port will be released on October 29, with Rockstar promising to release more info about pre-ordering the title later.

