Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
John Marston pointing a revolver - he's wearing his signature brown hat with a small white bird feather in it
Image via Rockstar
Category:
Red Dead Redemption

The long awaited Red Dead Redemption PC port is coming sooner than you think

John Marston is finally making the jump to PC with a new Red Dead Redemption port.
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
|

Published: Oct 8, 2024 12:31 pm

14 years ago, Rockstar Games released the epic western game Red Dead Redemption. Since then, gamers have been clamoring for the game to release on PC after so many other ports to different consoles.

Recommended Videos

Now, after a series of leaks and rumors, Rockstar has officially confirmed that a PC port is not only real, but that it will also be released by the end of the month. The developer confirmed that both the original game and the Undead Nightmare expansion will be released together, and both will support modern day technical flourishes such as a native 4K resolution, HDR10, and additional upscaling technologies. Red Dead Redemption will be available to purchase on the Epic Games Store, Steam, and Rockstar’s own store page.

Red Dead Redemption 1's main character John Marston walks in Armadillo. He's dressed with his traditional bounty hunter outfit and his black cowboy hat.
The long wait for a PC port is finally over. Image via Rockstar Games

The excitement online over the announcement was felt all over. The r/gaming Reddit thread was abuzz when the news dropped. “How long have we been waiting for this? Feels like over a decade at this rate,” posted one Reddit user, expressing what so many other Red Dead Redemption fans have been feeling for years. “I literally finished RDR1 on pc through Xenia a month ago… Oh well, glad its finally here, it still holds up,” posted another user, feeling relieved at no longer having to play the game through emulators.

The folks over at X/Twitter are also spreading the love, with several quote tweets going crazy over the news. “How can someone hate Red Dead Redemption? Rockstar always comes with a banger, can’t even point a finger on them,” posted one X user. It’s clear the passion for Red Dead Redemption has reached a fever pitch with this announcement, cementing it’s legacy as one of gaming’s best.

The PC port will be released on October 29, with Rockstar promising to release more info about pre-ordering the title later.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Sage Negron
Sage Negron
Sage Negron is a freelance writer based in New York. He has previously written for CBR and Looper. He enjoys writing about current gaming news and trending topics. In addition to gaming, he enjoys reading and spending time with family.