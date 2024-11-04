PC players have had the chance to familiarize themselves with Red Dead Redemption’s world since 2019, when the sequel of the popular franchise was released. However, it was only in October 2024 when the original game was ported to PCs, and players are understandably looking for the best mods.

Playing open-world games on personal computers almost always means being able to modify them. The case is no different this time around. The first mods made their way to the web just hours after Red Dead Redemption arrived on PCs.

With that in mind, let’s dive into the best ones we’ve seen so far.

10 best mods for Red Dead Redemption on PC

At the time of writing, there are almost 200 mods available on Nexus Mods, a site popular for having user-made add-ons for numerous open-world games.

RDR Reimagined

This mod significantly boosts how the game looks. Image via FramesOfScreen

Mod link: RDR Reimagined on Nexus Mods

Creator: FramesOfScreen

Let’s begin by taking a look at a mod that’s arguably the most popular and game-changing in terms of quality, RDR Reimagined by FramesOfScreen. Every older game is outdated in terms of graphics, and Red Dead Redemption makes no better impression. While RDR Reimagined doesn’t make it look perfect, it polishes every bit of detail it can, making the experience slightly better.

John Marston Enhanced

Give your hero a better look. Image via dannybest

Mod link: John Marston Enhanced

Creator: dannybest

Speaking of graphics—one major element that looks out of time is the man of the hour, John Marston. Our protagonist hasn’t aged a day since he was first introduced in 2010, and with this mod from dannybest, players can hide all his wrinkles and other imperfections. Obviously it won’t bring his character model up to bar with today’s gaming trends, but it still improves upon the original version.

RDR2 Camera Style

Used to playing in the RDR2’s way? No problem. Image via k1nt4ro

Mod link: RDR2 Camera Style on Nexus Mods

Creator: k1nt4ro

Red Dead Redemption’s brilliant sequel enhances almost every gameplay aspect of the original, making it much more playable (and prettier) than the original. One of the sequel’s aspects players loved most is the camera style. With k1nt4ro’s modification, you can ship it over to the PC’s port of the original title.

Instant Loot

Don’t waste time on the animations. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar

Mod link: Instant Loot on Nexus Mods

Creator: emoose

Watching John go through his animation of looting enemies may be interesting the first few times. However, once players do it the 100th time, it definitely gets annoying. This is why Instant Loot by emoose is essential to improving game experience. It’s a small change that saves us all a lot of time and nerves.

Fast Launch

Get past the tedious intro. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar

Mod link: Fast Launch on Nexus Mods

Creator: Instanity

Another minor quality-of-life mod is Fast Launch from Instanity. Every time players turn on Red Dead Redemption, they will have to go through a number of credits before finally being allowed to enter the game. Fast Launch fixes it by allowing players to skip through these credits.

Bullet Penetration

A true western style. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar

Mod link: Bullet Penetration on Nexus Mods

Creator: fatassfukingmonkey

Now let’s turn back to gameplay itself and Red Dead‘s gunplay. The game itself allows players to shoot through materials like cloth, and the Bullet Penetration mod takes that to another level. With that under their belt, players may penetrate thicker materials, most notably wood and metal, expanding on the series’ renowned approach to realism.

Clear Deadeye

Clear up your screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar

Mod link: Clear Deadeye on Nexus Mods

Creator: iiXAtomXii

Deadeye is one of the most fun abilities in the game. Once used, the time slows around John Marston, allowing players to take more time with their aim. However, at the same time, some areas of the screen are painted with a yellowish filter. It’s probably meant to signal the effect is active, but after a few uses, it simply becomes irritating. With Clear Deadeye from iiXAtomXii, the yellowish finish is removed, making it easier and more fun to continue using the ability.

Horse Speed Overhaul

Higher horse power. Image via Rockstar

Mod link: Horse Speed Overhaul on Nexus Mods

Creator: aabate1203

In Red Dead Redemption’s vast world, traveling can get quite tiresome at some point. Horse Speed Overhaul from aabate1203 allows for faster horse-riding without making it feel too overpowered.

Wheeler Rawson and Co High Quality Weapon Wheel

A minor yet quality change. Image via Orion1189

Mod link: Wheeler Rawson on Nexus Mods

Creator: Orion1189

Continuing to focus on minor updates, Orion1189 has another tiny yet very welcome change. Their mod takes the look of the weapon wheel and give it an overhaul, giving the wheel and weapons updated images similar to those from RDR2.

Silent Virtues Trainer

A total godmode. Image via CabooseSayzWTF

Mod link: Silent Virtues on Nexus Mods

Creator: CabooseSayzWTF

Last but not least, we have something for players who like to turn on the literal godmode. Silent Virtues is a mod that allows them to control the majority of gameplay elements. The list includes vehicles, weather, weapons, ammunition, outfits, and more.

